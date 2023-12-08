Istanbul mayor keeps door ajar for cooperation with İYİ Party

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, from the ranks of main the Republican People's Party (CHP), has hinted that the doors for collaboration with the İYİ (Good) Party remain partially open, despite the latter's recent announcement of running independently in the upcoming local elections slated for next March.

"It is possible to meet again to hear the voices at the grassroots and its reflection on the party organizations," İmamoğlu told a group of journalists at a municipal fair in Istanbul on Dec. 8.

His statement comes on the heels of İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener's declaration that her party will field its own candidates in all provinces, including key battlegrounds such as Istanbul and the capital Ankara – marking a departure from its 2019 strategy.

In the previous mayoral elections, the İYİ Party abstained from putting forth its candidates, throwing its support behind CHP to secure crucial victories in Istanbul and Ankara against the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"The talks with Akşener, the İYİ Party and its Istanbul officials do not stop from morning to evening," İmamoğlu remarked. "I hear that solidarity is being shown by holding some meetings in many parts of Türkiye."

Reminiscing about his joint victory in 2019, İmamoğlu expressed determination to "strengthen the alliance that led to his election."

When questioned about Akşener's recent criticism of transportation issues in metropolitan cities, İmamoğlu downplayed the remarks, stating that he did not take her words personally.

Akşener remarked on the challenges facing urban transportation during a parliamentary meeting on Dec. 6, accusing unnamed political figures of failing to deliver on promises.

"We opened very important metro lines together with Akşener, and I hope we will open even more. I think she made a generalization... I've not been offended at all," İmamoğlu remarked.

Meanwhile, İmamoğlu confirmed a reported "Istanbul-focused" meeting with Homeland Party leader Muharrem İnce, a former four-term CHP lawmaker and deputy parliamentary leader.

During their meeting, the mayor revealed that İnce expressed strong support for him in Istanbul, hinting at possible future meetings.

However, İmamoğlu denied that discussions included a potential offer from the CHP for İnce to run for the mayoralty of the western province of İzmir.

