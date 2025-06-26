Istanbul Jazz Festival to enchant the city in July

The 32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) with the sponsorship of Garanti BBVA, will once again bring the mesmerizing sounds of jazz to the city from July 1 to 17.

The festival will host a wide range of concerts at iconic venues across the city, including Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater, the French Palace, Swissotel The Bosphorus, Esma Sultan Mansion and Moda Sahnesi.

The program features globally acclaimed jazz legends alongside fresh new voices from both Türkiye and abroad.

This year, the "Lifetime Achievement Award" will be presented to saxophonist Yalçın Ateş, one of the masters of jazz music, and İzzet Öz for their pioneering work in music publishing, which has contributed to the widespread reach of jazz.

The festival’s opening night on July 1 at Harbiye will feature a dazzling performance by Afro-Cuban jazz legend Chucho Valdés, a seven-time Grammy Award winner. Valdés will be joined on stage by Horacio “El Negro” Hernandez on drums, José A. Gola on bass and Roberto Jr. Vizcaino on percussion.

On July 2, Latin guitar duo Hermanos Gutiérrez will give their first major concert in Türkiye. The brothers, born to a Swiss father and Ecuadorian mother, are known for their nostalgic, cinematic soundscapes.

On July 3, acclaimed composer and pianist Max Richter will take the stage for the first time in Istanbul. Known for blending electronic music with contemporary classical composition, Richter is considered a leading figure in modern minimalist music.

French pianist Grégory Privat and Turkish trumpeter Tolga Bilgin will come together for a unique collaboration on July 4 in the French Palace’s lush garden setting.

On July 5, Italian vocalist Chiara Civello will share the stage with the Hakan Başar Trio, featuring bassist Michelangelo Scandroglio, at the Italian Consulate Garden.

The Grammy-nominated American vocalist Jazzmeia Horn will perform on July 7 at Swissotel, expected to captivate the audience with her powerful voice and stage presence.

On July 8, American singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello will bring her soulful, funk-infused sound to the same venue.

On July 9, Esma Sultan Mansion will host Brazilian artist Rogê for a vibrant evening that combines the warm rhythms of Brazil with the breeze of the Bosphorus.

On July 10 at Hilton Bosphorus, Turkish jazz vocalist Meltem Ege will join forces with American trumpeter Matt Von Roderick for a special performance.

The following night, July 11, the same venue will welcome veteran Turkish jazz pianist Kerem Görsev and his quintet for a concert highlighting local jazz excellence.

On July 13, the Jazz Boat will depart from Kabataş for a music-filled cruise along the Bosphorus, offering a favorite festival tradition.

Finally, on July 16 and 17, the “Gece Gezmesi” (Night Out) series will take over venues in Kadıköy such as Kadıköy Cinema and Moda Sahnesi, spotlighting emerging talents and independent voices from Türkiye’s vibrant music scene.

