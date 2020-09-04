Istanbul Jazz Festival starts

ISTANBUL

The 27th Istanbul Jazz Festival, which was postponed this year to September due to the COVID-19 outbreak, started on the evening of Sept. 2 with an opening concert at Sultan Park, Swissotel The Bosphorus, where Selen Gülün Quintet feat. Sibel Köse & Ece Göksu took the stage at the concert.

The festival will host leading names, new discoveries, and stars of contemporary music from Turkey until Sept. 14 both in Istanbul’s most beloved open-air venues and on the festival’s online platform.

Baba Zula, Ayyuka, Pitohui, Yasak Helva, Islandman, Tuğçe Şenoğul, Guguo, Kardeş Türküler, Tuluğ Tırpan & Elina Duni, Andalusia Trio, Jülide Özçelik, Bilge Günaydın Quintet are among the name to take the stage within the scope of the festival program.

The concerts will be available for streaming after two days on the online platform for those who would like to experience the festival in distance.The online concerts will be open to worldwide access for 45 days with tickets.

This year, Vitrin Showcase for Contemporary Music from Turkey that supports successful musicians and ensembles of the local scene in their global outreach will be held online on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9. A group of international delegates, comprising of leading representatives of the international music industry and journalists, will explore contemporary music from Turkey digitally. The series will focus on the successful musicians and ensembles of the local scene and will aim to provide them with an opportunity to reach a wider international audience.

The 27th Istanbul Jazz Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to two veteran names of jazz, Atakan Ünüvar and Barbaros Erköse. Abiding by the COVID-19 measures, the awards will be delivered without any ceremony this year.