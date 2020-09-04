Istanbul Jazz Festival starts

  • September 04 2020 07:00:00

Istanbul Jazz Festival starts

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Jazz Festival starts

The 27th Istanbul Jazz Festival, which was postponed this year to September due to the COVID-19 outbreak, started on the evening of Sept. 2 with an opening concert at Sultan Park, Swissotel The Bosphorus, where Selen Gülün Quintet feat. Sibel Köse & Ece Göksu took the stage at the concert.  

The festival will host leading names, new discoveries, and stars of contemporary music from Turkey until Sept. 14 both in Istanbul’s most beloved open-air venues and on the festival’s online platform.

Baba Zula, Ayyuka, Pitohui, Yasak Helva, Islandman, Tuğçe Şenoğul, Guguo, Kardeş Türküler, Tuluğ Tırpan & Elina Duni, Andalusia Trio, Jülide Özçelik, Bilge Günaydın Quintet are among the name to take the stage within the scope of the festival program.

The concerts will be available for streaming after two days on the online platform for those who would like to experience the festival in distance.The online concerts will be open to worldwide access for 45 days with tickets.

This year, Vitrin Showcase for Contemporary Music from Turkey that supports successful musicians and ensembles of the local scene in their global outreach will be held online on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9. A group of international delegates, comprising of leading representatives of the international music industry and journalists, will explore contemporary music from Turkey digitally. The series will focus on the successful musicians and ensembles of the local scene and will aim to provide them with an opportunity to reach a wider international audience.

The 27th Istanbul Jazz Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to two veteran names of jazz, Atakan Ünüvar and Barbaros Erköse. Abiding by the COVID-19 measures, the awards will be delivered without any ceremony this year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

    Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

  2. Turkey imposes new nationwide virus restrictions

    Turkey imposes new nationwide virus restrictions

  3. Mysterious man sells watermelons in luxury car

    Mysterious man sells watermelons in luxury car

  4. French ‘bullying’ in eastern Med unacceptable: Akar 

    French ‘bullying’ in eastern Med unacceptable: Akar 

  5. Turkish watchdog to order Netflix to block access to “Cuties” film in Turkey

    Turkish watchdog to order Netflix to block access to “Cuties” film in Turkey
Recommended
Pieces gathered to shed light on history

Pieces gathered to shed light on history 
Turkish director to be honored at Venice Film Festival

Turkish director to be honored at Venice Film Festival

Istanbul Music Festival available in digital form

Istanbul Music Festival available in digital form
Ancient cistern in Dara an architectural masterpiece

Ancient cistern in Dara an architectural masterpiece
Aspendos Opera, Ballet Festival starts on Sept 5

Aspendos Opera, Ballet Festival starts on Sept 5
Open-air cinema days in Fişekhane

Open-air cinema days in Fişekhane 
WORLD Outrage after Germany says Putin critic Navalny poisoned with Novichok

Outrage after Germany says Putin critic Navalny poisoned with Novichok

Western leaders demanded explanations from Moscow on Sept. 2 after Germany said that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to "silence" the Russian opposition leader.
ECONOMY Antalya hosts 1.5 million tourists in 2020

Antalya hosts 1.5 million tourists in 2020

Turkey’s popular holiday destination Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast, welcomed more than 1.5 million foreign tourists in the first eight months of the year, according to the information provided by the provincial Governor Ersin Yazıcı to state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Turkey returns to football matches without fans

Turkey returns to football matches without fans

Turkish league matches will be played without spectators in the first half of the 2020-2021 season, the Turkish Football Federation announced on Sept. 2, revising the recently announced decision allowing limited number of fans at stadiums.