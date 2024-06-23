Istanbul introduces ‘panic button’ in taxis

Istanbul introduces ‘panic button’ in taxis

ISTANBUL
Istanbul introduces ‘panic button’ in taxis

Due to an increase in attacks on taxi drivers, a “panic button” feature is being implemented in Istanbul as a new safety measure.

The project, initiated by the Istanbul Municipality has been tested comprehensively throughout June.

The initiative aims to enhance the safety of taxi drivers, who face significant risks on the job.

Taxi driver Birol Güneş explained the system and stated, “In this system, there is a panic button for when there is an altercation with the passenger in the car. When you press the panic button, it lights up as ‘TAXI S.O.S.’ Thus, the police units and the Istanbul Municipality are notified.”

“When it is reported, the nearest teams, either police or gendarmerie depending on which is closer, come to the scene.”

Driver Necati Kara emphasized the importance of the system and noted, “For us taxi drivers, as you know, our safety may be in trouble. We are confronted with all kinds of customers. I think this system is very good.”

The need for the project stems from a rise in theft, extortion, injury and death incidents involving taxi drivers.

Various studies and efforts over the past 15 years by associations and non-governmental organizations have sought to implement such safety measures, but implementation is often stalled.

The municipality’s initiative, made compulsory on Jan. 12, includes integrating all taxis in Istanbul into this system.

The panic button, once pressed, alerts police and gendarmerie promptly. Additionally, the system will feature a camera with instant image transfer capabilities for enhanced security.

Günes elaborated on the process for taxis to acquire the feature.

“You make an appointment and go to the municipality’s facility in Bağcılar. When your turn comes, everything such as overhead lights and panic buttons are installed. When the integration is operational, the system will be operational,” he said.

Another taxi driver, Yakup Uralcı, while expressing his approval also suggested that glass panels separating the driver from the customer should also be installed as an additional measure.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

    Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

  2. Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

    Demand expected to shift to used cars after July

  3. Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

    Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

  4. Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

    Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

  5. Wine and Viticulture from Ottoman times to Turkish Republic

    Wine and Viticulture from Ottoman times to Turkish Republic
Recommended
Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions

Work initiated to address sexist, violent language in Turkish expressions
Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

Tuz Lake emerges as hub for healing tourism

Fairy chimney-like formations found in Ankara

Fairy chimney-like formations found in Ankara
Dozens of illegal migrants caught off western coasts

Dozens of illegal migrants caught off western coasts
Parliament returns to busy week post-Eid break

Parliament returns to busy week post-Eid break
Özel vows push for rental aid to quake victims

Özel vows push for rental aid to quake victims
Prison project for drug-addicted inmates initiated in 2 cities

Prison project for drug-addicted inmates initiated in 2 cities
WORLD Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea

Russia blames US for deadly missile attack on Crimea

Russia on Sunday said the United States had responsibility for a Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-annexed Crimea, which it said killed four people, including two children, and wounded over 100.
ECONOMY Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase

Türkiye has recorded the highest annual increase in rent among European Union members and EU candidate countries, according to data from Eurostat.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿