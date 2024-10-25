Istanbul hosts AmChams Eurasian Economic Summit

The first AmChams Eurasian Economic Summit, co-organized by the American Chambers of Commerce (AmChams) in Türkiye, Greece and Bulgaria, was held in Istanbul.

The two-day event, which kicked off on Oct. 24, is serving as a dynamic platform for networking, dialogue and the exploration of new business development prospects, strengthening ties between the U.S. and regional business communities in Southeast Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia regions, according to AmChams.

The summit is hosting around 200 senior-level participants from various sectors throughout the organizing regions.

Tankut Turnaoğlu, chair of AmCham Türkiye, said the Eurasia region accounts for a significant portion of the global economy and has the potential for huge growth in the coming years.

From energy resources to technology innovation, the opportunities for trade and reinvestment are abundant, he stressed.

He said the countries represented at the summit constitute a region with a combined GDP of around $2 trillion.

It connects even a wider area of five billion people across Europe and Asia, where it houses diverse markets and a rich variety of resources, he noted.

Nikolaos Bakatselos, president of AmCham Greece, said the event explored regional finance opportunities, tourism, development, manufacturing and supply chain advancements, and construction and real estate projects.

Julie Eadeh, U.S. consul general in Istanbul, said Istanbul is really not just a bridge between Europe and Asia but also a platform for partnership, and seeing such a distinguished audience is extremely powerful.

In Eurasia, Türkiye, especially Istanbul, has played such an important role as a hub and crossroad, she stressed.

