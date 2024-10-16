Istanbul gears up for grand finale of Presidential Int'l Yacht Races

The Istanbul leg of the fifth Presidential International Yacht Races will commence on Oct. 26, organizers have announced.

The event will feature yachts from across the globe, with athletes set to compete in a series of races that culminate in the Republic Cup. Over 1,000 athletes participated in last year’s event, which is hosted by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club (IAYYK) and held under the patronage of the Presidency annually.

On Oct. 26, the event will begin with the Fişekhane stage on the Caddebostan-Princes’ Islands course.

The competition will conclude with the Republic Cup on Oct. 29, as racers navigate the waters of the Bosphorus in celebration of Republic Day, marking the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye.

As part of the celebration, a special ceremony will be held on Oct. 29 in honor of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms. The winning team will be awarded the title of fifth Presidential International Yacht Race Champion.

