Istanbul Film Festival closes with ceremony

ISTANBUL

The 43rd Istanbul Film Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), has concluded with an award ceremony held on April 28 at Atlas 1948.

A total of 51 films competed in the international and national competitions of the festival.

At the award ceremony, the winners of the International and National Competitions, the National Short Film and National Documentary Competitions, the Young Master Award and the Seyfi Teoman Best Debut Film Prize were revealed.

The International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) also presented three awards at the ceremony.

In the International Competition, Golden Tulip Best Film award was presented in memory of Şakir Eczacıbaşı to “Forever-Forever” by Anna Buryachkova (Ukraine, The Netherlands).

The Special Jury Prize went to “Sweet Dreams” by Ena Sendijarević (The Netherlands, France, Indonesia, Sweden).

“Zarafet ve Şiddet Arasında” (Between Delicate and Violent) by Şirin Bahar Demirel received the Special Mention prize in the festival for its strong and original visual language based on a personal story, its layered structure that interacts between the reality of the past and the imagination of the present and its striking storyline.

The winner of the Seyfi Teoman Best Debut Film Prize was “Büyük Kuşatma” (The Grand Siege) by Sinan Kesova.

In the National Competition, the Golden Tulip Best Film award went to “Yurt” (Dormitory) by Nehir Tuna, while the Best Director award went to Selman Nacar for his film “Tereddüt Çizgisi” (Hesitation Wound).

“Dargeçit” (Hold Still) by Berke Baş won in the National Documentary Competition.

Alican Yücesoy and Serdar Orçin shared the Best Actor award for their roles in “Bildiğin Gibi Değil” (Not What You Think) and the Best Actress award went to Tülin Özen for her role in “Tereddüt Çizgisi” (Hesitation Wound).