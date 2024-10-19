Istanbul exhibition explores Kafka’s works on 100th death anniversary

ISTANBUL

The “Franz Kafka 1883-1924” exhibition, hosted by the Beyoğlu Municipality and organized by the Consulate General of the Czech Republic in Istanbul, has opened at the 6th Circle Art Gallery inside the municipality building, drawing attention from art enthusiasts.

The exhibition, organized as part of the 100th anniversary of Kafka’s death, features 20 black-and-white illustrations by artist Renata Fucikova. The illustrations portray Kafka’s life, his time and the inspiration behind his works.

Speaking at the event, Olga Hajflerova, consul general of the Czech Republic in Istanbul, highlighted Kafka’s lasting influence. She shared that the exhibition was prepared with the hope that it would inspire visitors by offering insights into Kafka’s life and works.

“We have prepared this exhibition to meet the huge interest in Kafka that we witness almost every day in Türkiye. Kafka’s legacy is very impressive. People abroad admore him more than Kafka’s own countrymen,” Hajflerova remarked.

She pointed out that during the Communist regime in the Czech Republic, Kafka’s work was silenced for nearly four decades.

“Ironically, we may not have been able to read Kafka, but we lived Kafka’s absurd experience,” she added, underling the relevance of his works, which delve deeply into existential questions and critiques of bureaucracy.

Beyoğlu Mayor Haydar Ali Yıldız also emphasized Kafka’s significant influence, particularly his critique of bureaucracy.

“Kafka’s criticism of bureacracy is very instructive for administators. We are happy to host this exhibition dedicated to one of the most important writers of the 20th century,” he said, adding that Kafka’s works hold valuable lessons.

Yıldız stressed that Kafka’s sharp observations on the individual’s place in society resonate even more in today’s fragmented world, where violence and polarization are escalating.

“It is much more important now to meet over the common universal values of humanity,” he noted.

Other diplomats in attendance included Johanna Strömquist, consul general of Sweden in Istanbul; Arjen Uijterlinde, consul general of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Istanbul; Aleksandre Jishkariani, consul general of Georgia in Istanbul; and Kyungchan Park, consul general of the Republic of Korea in Istanbul. Representatives from the consulates of Pakistan, Belgium and Indonesia were also present.

Czech-born Kafka worked as a lawyer by day but wrote prolifically in his spare time. Some of Kafka’s most famous works include “The Metamorphosis,” ”The Trial” and “The Castle,” all of which delve into the struggles of individuals facing nightmarish systems. Kafka’s writing reflects his own personal anxieties, health issues and difficult relationship with his domineering father.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Nov. 30.