Istanbul emerges as viable city for cycling, advocate says

As short-distance mobility becomes an increasing concern in urban areas, cycling advocates believe Istanbul could become a viable and sustainable cycling city — if the proper infrastructure is put in place.

The head of a cyclists’ association, Murat Suyabatmaz, underlined that bicycles can play a critical role in solving Istanbul’s short-distance transportation issues, but only if the city builds integrated and safe cycling infrastructure.

Suyabatmaz noted that although bicycle usage has been increasing in the city, much of the growth is driven by electric bicycles. With nearly 4 million bicycles currently in the city, integrating them into traffic would significantly contribute to public health, reduce noise pollution and improve air quality. “But the biggest impact would be on savings and reducing the city’s carbon emissions,” he emphasized.

He also pointed out that many districts in Istanbul are suitable for cycling, especially relatively flat areas like Ümraniye, Beylikdüzü, Avcılar, Etiler, Levent, Zeytinburnu, Ataköy and Florya.

“Cycling is not meant for crossing the entire city. The bicycle’s main purpose is to solve short-distance transport — getting from public transport to your home, or to the market, mosque, school or workplace,” he said.

The biggest obstacle remains the lack of infrastructure, according to Suyabatmaz.

While Europe’s cycling cities such as Amsterdam and Copenhagen have made long-term investments in infrastructure and implemented measures like reduced speed limits and higher traffic fines, Istanbul remains far behind.

Pilot programs in neighborhoods and new residential areas could pave the way for wider operation, he suggested.

The environmental benefits of widespread adoption come aplenty. Bicycles contribute to all 17 of the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals. “Every cyclist is like someone planting a tree each day. It’s zero-emission, its silent, it’s healthy and it saves money,” Suyabatmaz said. “In Europe, bike tourism routes span over 90,000 kilometers. We’ve designed a 3000-kilometer intercity route in Türkiye, but before that, we need safe local routes to schools, stores and mosques.”

 

