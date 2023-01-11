'Istanbul dams to meet water needs for only three months’

'Istanbul dams to meet water needs for only three months’

ISTANBUL
Istanbul dams to meet water needs for only three months’

 

The water level of dams that meet Istanbul’s water needs has decreased to 33 percent, while the existing water reserve can meet the water requirements for only up to three-and-a-half months, Agriculture and Forestry Ministry Vahit Kirişçi has warned.

Providing information to the media representatives about the 2022 activities of his ministry, Kirişçi underlined that Türkiyes is not a disadvantaged country in terms of water resources.

Pointing out that the country is “neither water rich nor water poor,” Kirişçi expressed that Türkiye, similar to many other countries, has recently faced drought due to low precipitation and unusual temperature.

“We are not water rich or poor, but we are a country under water stress. We are experiencing drought,” the minister expressed.

Underlining that a significant part of the population resides in big cities, Kirişçi stated that the consequences of drought caused by lack of precipitation might also affect Istanbul.

“Most of the population lives in large cities. The current level of water in dams in Istanbul is lower than last year,” Kirişçi explained.

Currently, the water level rate of the dams that meet the water needs of the city, where almost 16 million people live, is 33.3 percent, he stated.

“If there is no precipitation in Istanbul for a while, the existing water reserve will only meet the need for three-and-a-half months,” Kiriçi said.

As one of the sectors most affected by drought, his ministry reached the final stage in its support efforts for agriculture.

Kirişçi underlined that they prepared a three-year action plan in the first place.

“We will increase our financial aid for our young farmers from 100,000 Turkish Liras ($5,300) to 250,000 liras ($13,300),” he announced.

Pointing out that Istanbul is the province that consumes fresh fruits and vegetables the most due to its dense population, Kirişçi stated that they are trying to meet the consumption “on the site.”

“Istanbul alone consumes 25 percent of all fresh vegetable fruits of the country. We say: Let’s feed people where they were born,” he said, stressing that the transportation problem will also be eliminated by starting agricultural practices in Istanbul.

“If we produce in districts such as Çatalca, Silivri, Beykoz and Şile, it would take a maximum of one hour to reach the consumption points. We support urban agriculture,” Kirişçi explained.

The drought experienced in the autumn period has continued since the beginning of the winter, while the risk of water scarcity became one of the most urgent problems in Istanbul.

Some experts pointed out the use of the cloud seeding method, widely known as the rain bomb, to combat drought.

Weather,

ARTS & LIFE Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid

Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid

    Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid

  2. Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

    Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

  3. Registry offices demand citizens pay fee hike

    Registry offices demand citizens pay fee hike

  4. Famed Danish restaurant Noma to start new 'flavor search'

    Famed Danish restaurant Noma to start new 'flavor search'

  5. Researchers dig up secrets of 'self-healing' Roman concrete

    Researchers dig up secrets of 'self-healing' Roman concrete
Recommended
Registry offices demand citizens pay fee hike

Registry offices demand citizens pay fee hike
Monthly cost of dating exceeds 4,000 liras

Monthly cost of dating exceeds 4,000 liras
Vet adopts baby lion rejected by its mother

Vet adopts baby lion rejected by its mother
District quarantined for six months as rabies detected

District quarantined for six months as rabies detected
President Erdoğan criticizes “Table of Six”

President Erdoğan criticizes “Table of Six”
Opposition rejects meeting with AKP over headscarf bill

Opposition rejects meeting with AKP over headscarf bill
WORLD Zelensky says Ukraine resisting tougher assaults in Soledar

Zelensky says Ukraine resisting 'tougher assaults' in Soledar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday his troops were withstanding "new and even tougher assaults" on Soledar, near the eastern city of Bakhmut that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

ECONOMY Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

Russian oil giant Lukoil said on Jan. 9 that it had reached a deal to sell its refinery in Sicily to a Cyprus-based fund, pending approval from the Italian government.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.