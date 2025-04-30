Istanbul Christian community holds mass to honor late pope

ISTANBUL

Istanbul's Catholic community gathered at Saint Esprit Cathedral on late April 28 to commemorate the life and legacy of the spiritual leader of the Catholics, Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.

Led by Vatican Ambassador to Ankara Marek Solczynski, the service drew a large congregation, including the patriarch of the Armenians in Türkiye, Sahak Maşalyan; the chief rabbi of Türkiye, Rav David Sevi; and the spiritual leader of the Armenian Catholic community in Türkiye, Vartan Kerabaydzar Kirakos Kazancıyan.

Photographs of Pope Francis adorned the cathedral as prayers were offered for the late pope.

A day earlier, a separate mass was held for the late pope at the Church of Saint Anthony of Padua on the city’s İstiklal Avenue. Similar to the late-night mass on April 28, the service brought together a large number of worshippers.

Prior to his death, Pope Francis had been scheduled to visit Türkiye on May 24 to attend the 1700th anniversary celebrations of the First Council of Nicaea in the northwestern city of Bursa’s İznik.

Speaking to private broadcaster CNN Türk following Pope’s death, papal vicar and bishop of the Istanbul Latin Catholic community, Massimiliano Palinuro, noted that if the newly elected pope receives a renewed invitation from Türkiye, his first international visit may still be to İznik.

İznik, known for its rich cultural and historical significance, remains one of the key locations for pivotal Christian discussions and decisions.

According to Palinuro, the late pope was determined to keep his travel plans for the historic town of İznik until the last moment. Preparations for the visit were underway, with a Vatican delegation, including a cardinal and 14 aides, expected to coordinate with Turkish authorities.

"After being elected, the pope will undoubtedly travel here if the authorities extend another invitation to him, therefore his first trip will be to Türkiye,” Palinuro noted. He highlighted that special preparation efforts are still ongoing at the historic site to welcome visitors.

The death of Pope Francis triggered a centuries-old ritual to elect a new one, with Catholic cardinals setting May 7 as the start date for the conclave to elect the late pope’s successor.