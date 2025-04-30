Istanbul Christian community holds mass to honor late pope

Istanbul Christian community holds mass to honor late pope

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Christian community holds mass to honor late pope

Istanbul's Catholic community gathered at Saint Esprit Cathedral on late April 28 to commemorate the life and legacy of the spiritual leader of the Catholics, Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.

Led by Vatican Ambassador to Ankara Marek Solczynski, the service drew a large congregation, including the patriarch of the Armenians in Türkiye, Sahak Maşalyan; the chief rabbi of Türkiye, Rav David Sevi; and the spiritual leader of the Armenian Catholic community in Türkiye, Vartan Kerabaydzar Kirakos Kazancıyan.

Photographs of Pope Francis adorned the cathedral as prayers were offered for the late pope.

A day earlier, a separate mass was held for the late pope at the Church of Saint Anthony of Padua on the city’s İstiklal Avenue. Similar to the late-night mass on April 28, the service brought together a large number of worshippers.

Prior to his death, Pope Francis had been scheduled to visit Türkiye on May 24 to attend the 1700th anniversary celebrations of the First Council of Nicaea in the northwestern city of Bursa’s İznik.

Speaking to private broadcaster CNN Türk following Pope’s death, papal vicar and bishop of the Istanbul Latin Catholic community, Massimiliano Palinuro, noted that if the newly elected pope receives a renewed invitation from Türkiye, his first international visit may still be to İznik.

İznik, known for its rich cultural and historical significance, remains one of the key locations for pivotal Christian discussions and decisions.

According to Palinuro, the late pope was determined to keep his travel plans for the historic town of İznik until the last moment. Preparations for the visit were underway, with a Vatican delegation, including a cardinal and 14 aides, expected to coordinate with Turkish authorities.

"After being elected, the pope will undoubtedly travel here if the authorities extend another invitation to him, therefore his first trip will be to Türkiye,” Palinuro noted. He highlighted that special preparation efforts are still ongoing at the historic site to welcome visitors.

The death of Pope Francis triggered a centuries-old ritual to elect a new one, with Catholic cardinals setting May 7 as the start date for the conclave to elect the late pope’s successor.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

    Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

  2. Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

    Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

  3. Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

    Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

  4. Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

    Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

  5. 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

    60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
Recommended
Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction
Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle
Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister
Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria

Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria
Labor Day marked with marches as workers voice demands across Türkiye

Labor Day marked with marches as workers voice demands across Türkiye
Türkiye inks defense industry specification deal with UK

Türkiye inks defense industry specification deal with UK
WORLD 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿