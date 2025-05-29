Istanbul celebrates 572nd anniversary of conquest with vibrant events

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's first floating gas production unit, Osman Gazi in Istanbul.

Istanbul comes alive as the city celebrates the 572nd anniversary of its historic Ottoman conquest on May 29 with a dynamic program of events, honoring both its rich past and its forward-looking spirit.

As part of the celebrations, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to attend a commemorative ceremony on May 29 in the Beykoz district, where he will officially inaugurate a new public park.

Türkiye's first floating gas production unit, Osman Gazi, will also make its symbolic debut by passing through the Bosphorus to mark the celebrations, with the send-off ceremony to Black Sea set to be attended by Erdoğan. The vessel is expected to double natural gas production in the Black Sea.

The iconic SOLOTÜRK aerobatic team will also participate in the celebrations on the same day at Yenikapı square, offering a visual highlight of the day.

These celebrations commemorate a turning point in global history.

In 1453, the 21-year-old Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II conquered the city, ending over a thousand years of Byzantine rule.

The conquest is widely viewed as a major historical milestone, often cited as marking the end of the medieval era, transforming the Ottoman state into a powerful empire that would span continents for centuries.

Cultural programs in Istanbul include a public march from Edirnekapı to Saraçhane, where the day will conclude with a live concert in front of the Istanbul Municipality’s headquarters.

Public transportation services provided by the municipality will be free of charge for the day.

On May 29, entry to the Panorama 1453 History Museum will also be free, allowing visitors to explore interactive exhibits detailing the Ottoman campaign.

The celebrations will extend into the weekend.

On May 31 and June 1, the municipality will host guided tours to the historical fortresses that marked the start and end points of the 1453 conquest campaign, the Anatolian Fortress and Rumeli Fortress.

Family-oriented events, including children’s games and workshops, will be held on both weekend days at Saraçhane Park from noon onwards.

In Sultanahmet, a talk surrounding the Mehmed the Conqueror’s vision for Istanbul will be held on May 31, followed by a Turkish classical music concert.

Festivities began a day earlier even beyond Istanbul in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

On May 28, the city hosted an enthusiastic program featuring student performances, including an Ottoman military band march and a dramatic presentation on the life of Mehmed II and the conquest.