Istanbul bridges turn green to commemorate ‘World Cerebral Palsy Day’

  • October 07 2020 11:29:23

Istanbul bridges turn green to commemorate ‘World Cerebral Palsy Day’

ISTANBUL
Istanbul bridges turn green to commemorate ‘World Cerebral Palsy Day’

As part of the “World Cerebral Palsy Day,” the Fatih Sultan Mehmet and Yavuz Sultan Selim bridges, two of Istanbul landmarks, were lighted green, the symbol color of the disease, on Oct. 6.

Istanbul joined the rest of the world to draw attention to the neurological disease that threatens millions of children around the world.

From the evening of Oct. 6 until dawn on Oct. 7, green lights illuminated the bridge to show recognition of those affected by cerebral palsy.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects movement, balance and posture, caused by damage that occurs to the immature brain as it develops, most often before birth.

There are currently 17 million people in the world who have cerebral palsy.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ghost town Varosha’s beach to reopen to public on Oct 8

    Ghost town Varosha’s beach to reopen to public on Oct 8

  2. Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

    Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

  3. Turkey criticizes EU’s 2020 enlargement report

    Turkey criticizes EU’s 2020 enlargement report

  4. Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

    Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

  5. Biden blames Turkey for 'provocative actions' in east Med

    Biden blames Turkey for 'provocative actions' in east Med
Recommended
Efforts in place to revive ‘Green Bursa,’ says mayor

Efforts in place to revive ‘Green Bursa,’ says mayor
10 İYİ Party MPs refuse to attend party meetings in protest against leader

10 İYİ Party MPs refuse to attend party meetings in protest against leader
Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul

Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul
Biden blames Turkey for provocative actions in east Med

Biden blames Turkey for 'provocative actions' in east Med
Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU

Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU
Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar
WORLD Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna

Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna

French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of genome editing known as CRISPR.
ECONOMY WTO sees softer-than-expected global trade drop

WTO sees softer-than-expected global trade drop

Global trade, devastated by the coronavirus crisis, will shrink by less than expected this year but the rebound will also be much weaker than previously forecast, the WTO said on Oct. 6.    
SPORTS Arsenals Özil eager to pay salary of fired club mascot

Arsenal's Özil eager to pay salary of fired club mascot

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil offered on Oct. 6 to pay the salary of the English football club's longtime mascot, who was fired this week to cut costs amid an absence of fans due to COVID-19. 