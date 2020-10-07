Istanbul bridges turn green to commemorate ‘World Cerebral Palsy Day’

ISTANBUL

As part of the “World Cerebral Palsy Day,” the Fatih Sultan Mehmet and Yavuz Sultan Selim bridges, two of Istanbul landmarks, were lighted green, the symbol color of the disease, on Oct. 6.



Istanbul joined the rest of the world to draw attention to the neurological disease that threatens millions of children around the world.



From the evening of Oct. 6 until dawn on Oct. 7, green lights illuminated the bridge to show recognition of those affected by cerebral palsy.



Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects movement, balance and posture, caused by damage that occurs to the immature brain as it develops, most often before birth.



There are currently 17 million people in the world who have cerebral palsy.