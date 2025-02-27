Istanbul Biennial announces title

ISTANBUL

The 18th Istanbul Biennial, curated by Christine Tohmé, will unfold over three years. The first leg of the Biennial, scheduled from Sept. 20 to Nov. 23, will present works by over 40 artists and a public program of performances, screenings and talks.

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the 18th Istanbul Biennial’s title and conceptual framework were announced at a press conference held at the historic Beyoğlu Sports Club on Feb. 25.

Istanbul Biennial Director Kevser Güler and curator Tohmé explained the curatorial approach and announced the title of the Biennial as “The Three-Legged Cat.”

The Biennial will be open to the public free of charge, centering on themes of self-preservation and futurity.

A media preview will be held on Sept. 16 and 19, with professional preview days on Sept. 18 and 19.

The history of Beyoğlu Sports Club, where the press conference was held, dates back to 1877. Founded by Istanbul Greeks under the name Ermis, the club was renamed Athlitikos Sillogos Pera in 1886 and Peraclub in 1914. Since the establishment of the Republic, it has been known as Beyoğlu Sports Club. It also features a museum showcasing the club’s deep-rooted significance in Istanbul’s sporting history. As part of the 18th Istanbul Biennial, the club will host various performances.

Tohmé explains the three-year structure of the Biennial in her curatorial text: "Resting on three legs from 2025 through 2027, the 18th Istanbul Biennial is thoroughly feline. It secures its footing by stretching in time, following a rhythm nourished by conversations, gymnastics and incessant news streams. Its first leg presents an exhibition with over 40 artists, alongside performances, screenings, and talks centered on themes of self-preservation and futurity. The second leg, in 2026, is dedicated to creating an academy and collaborating with local initiatives on a series of public programs. In 2027, the biennial leans on its third leg to rest, bringing together what has been encountered along the way through a final round of exhibitions and workshops.”