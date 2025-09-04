Istanbul bans French singer’s concert after protest calls for pro-Israel stance

Istanbul bans French singer’s concert after protest calls for pro-Israel stance

ISTANBUL
Istanbul bans French singer’s concert after protest calls for pro-Israel stance

Turkish authorities on Sept. 3 said they have banned a planned concert scheduled for Sept. 5 in Istanbul by Enrico Macias after calls to protest the French singer's pro-Israeli views.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a statement that it wanted to prevent any demonstrations on the sidelines of the concert "against the genocide of the terrorist state Israel in Gaza and its supporters.”

Such protests and demonstrations would place protesters "in an unjust position legally, and cause grievances," the office said in a statement.

Any protests around the concert venue in Istanbul's Şişli district on Sept. 5 were also banned by the office.

The 86-year-old singer told AFP that he has performed in Türkiye for 60 years and is "deeply surprised and saddened not to be able to see my audience, with whom I have always shared values of peace and fraternity."

Macias, who was born into a Jewish family in Algeria, has on several occasions defended Israel's lethal response to Hamas' deadly October 2023 attacks.

"My problem is that I can't stand the violence of the terrorists," he said in an interview on YouTube in August.

"And if there was violence on the Israeli side, it was because of Hamas," he said, while saying he had "nothing against the Palestinians."

Macias has lived in France since 1961, where he has contributed to the popularity of Arab-Andalusian music.

Many of the songs composed by Macias were covered in Turkish with localized lyrics and performed by numerous prominent artists in Türkiye, reaching wide audiences.

As one of the most frequently arranged artists in Turkish music, Macias’ work had a significant impact on Turkish pop, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s.

In the past, some Turkish performers shared the stage with Macias in joint concerts, and he has repeatedly referred to Türkiye as his “second homeland.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  2. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  3. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

  4. US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

    US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

  5. Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

    Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
Recommended
Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial

Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial
Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education

Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education
Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins

Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins
‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit

‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit
Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system

Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system
Detained Turkish physicist exposes labor abuses at US fermilab

Detained Turkish physicist exposes labor abuses at US fermilab
Türkiye reiterates readiness to lead Ukraine peace efforts

Türkiye reiterates readiness to lead Ukraine peace efforts
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿