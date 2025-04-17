Istanbul Airport launches simultaneous triple runway operations

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Airport, the country’s largest, has officially launched its long-planned simultaneous triple independent runway operations system on April 17, marking a major milestone in air traffic management in Europe.

The implementation allows three aircraft to take off or land independently at the same time, making Istanbul Airport the first in Europe to adopt this advanced air traffic management system.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced the launch and highlighted that this new capability represents a major advancement in runway utilization and operational efficiency.

The system, already in use in the United States, will significantly accelerate traffic flow and boost the airport’s dynamic capacity.

Preparations for the project began in the final quarter of 2022.

Throughout 2023 and 2024, the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM), the flag-carrier Turkish Airlines and Eurocontrol collaborated on a series of meetings, safety assessments, risk analyses and simulations to ensure a secure and efficient rollout.

Eurocontrol’s safety analysis report guided the final preparations, Uraloğlu explained.

After this process, authorities developed new airspace and adapted air traffic control systems to support triple-runway operations. Airlines were informed of the new protocols in advance and Turkish air traffic controllers received extensive training through a domestically developed simulator.

The technology behind simultaneous triple operations is both sophisticated and complex, according to Uraloğlu. It includes advanced radar systems, high-precision navigation aids and robust air traffic control protocols.

"All of these elements guarantee the safe execution of concurrent operations and the continuous flow of air and ground traffic,” the minister added.

The system also features automated structures that help predict flight routes and flows, playing a crucial role in maintaining continuous traffic management and preventing runway incursions.