Israel’s next target will be Türkiye, Erdoğan says

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned that Israel's ongoing military operations in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon could soon target Türkiye.

"While Israel is carrying out terrorist attacks on Lebanon, it is trying every kind of provocation to draw regional countries into its fire," Erdoğan said on Oct. 1 during his speech to reopen parliament following a two-month recess.

The president warned that Israel's actions could extend further, eventually targeting Türkiye.

“After Lebanon, the next place [Israel] will set its eyes on, I tell you clearly, will be our homeland... [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's dreams include Anatolia," he said.

“Whatever the cost, Türkiye will continue to stand against Israel and invite the world to this honorable stance. Türkiye will do its best to establish a humanity front."

Erdoğan also criticized those advocating for Türkiye to remain neutral in the escalating tensions.

"We are facing an occupation network that intends to throw the entire region into fire. No one with an iota of conscience can remain silent in the face of such a massacre network," Erdoğan said.

"Just as Hitler was stopped when he saw himself in a magnifying glass, Netanyahu will be stopped in the same way."

Meanwhile, Erdoğan renewed his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) long-standing call for a new constitution.

"The need for a new and civilian constitution is becoming more and more evident," he said.

Erdoğan and government officials have long criticized the existing constitution "under the shadow of arms" for its origins in the 1980 military coup.

"More than 20 amendments, large and small, show the nation's dissatisfaction," he said.

"A new constitution that is democratic, participatory, inclusive, libertarian and based on the separation of powers will give Türkiye a breath of fresh air."

The call for a new constitution faces hurdles as the ruling bloc lacks the necessary parliamentary majority to advance the proposal.

In order to bring the process to a referendum, it would need support from more than 30 opposition MPs.

During his address, Erdoğan noted his government’s readiness to collaborate on drafting a new constitution.

"I invite all parties and all segments of society to shoulder our struggle to crown Turkish democracy with a new and civilian constitution," he said.

"It is our unshakable principle that the new constitution should be reconciliatory rather than polarizing, libertarian rather than prohibitive and bring together common points rather than differences."

