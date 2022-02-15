Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9

  • February 15 2022 13:31:00

Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9

ANKARA
Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will pay a visit to Turkey upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 9 and 10 as part of an ongoing joint effort to normalize relations between the two countries, Turkish media reported on Feb. 15.

According to the reports, Erdoğan’s chief foreign policy adviser, İbrahim Kalın, and deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal will hold meetings with both Palestinian and Israeli authorities on Feb. 16 and 17 ahead of Herzog’s visit.

Kalın and Önal will be received by Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas and will hold talks with their Israeli counterparts. There were reports in the Israeli media that the director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, had paid an announced visit to Ankara in the past weeks to meet Kalın for the preparation of the president’s visit to Turkey.

In Palestine, the Turkish diplomats are expected to convey the message that the normalization process with Israel does not mean that Turkey will abandon its longstanding policy on and support to Palestine.

“Normalizing our relations with Israel does not mean giving up our basic position on the Jerusalem cause, the Palestinian cause and the Masjid al-Aqsa. We will not normalize our ties at the expense of the Palestinian cause,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğülu had told the broadcaster TRT Haber. He had added that this was well-known by the Israelis as well.

Erdoğan, in a statement in the past weeks, had announced that his special envoys would go to Israel before Herzog’s visit to Ankara.

Kalın and Önal are expected to discuss the details of the Erdoğan-Herzog meeting and the political context within which the normalization process will undergo. The two countries are planned to announce the appointment of ambassadors and a road map for political, economic, touristic and energy cooperation between the two nations.

Turkey and Israel were in talks since last year for the normalization of ties. Erdoğan and Herzog held phone conversations to discuss the ties and ways to mend them by exchanging ambassadors after a four-year incommunicado.

Turkey had withdrawn its ambassador and asked Israel to do the same after Israeli security forces had killed scores of Palestinians who were protesting Washington’s decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem under the Trump administration.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Opposition alliance committed to solving Turkey’s problems: CHP chief

Opposition alliance committed to solving Turkey’s problems: CHP chief
MOST POPULAR

  1. Price checks begin after VAT cut

    Price checks begin after VAT cut

  2. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  3. Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

    Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

  4. Turkey-UAE sign 13 agreements during Erdoğan's visit

    Turkey-UAE sign 13 agreements during Erdoğan's visit

  5. Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

    Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases
Recommended
Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey

Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey
Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row
Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group
Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister

Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister
Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting

Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting
Turkish, US officials discuss efforts to thaw Ukrainian crisis

Turkish, US officials discuss efforts to thaw Ukrainian crisis
WORLD Accountants drop Trump, say records can’t be relied upon

Accountants drop Trump, say records can’t be relied upon

Donald Trump’s longtime accountants have ditched the former US president as a client, saying a decade’s worth of financial statements could not be relied upon, court documents showed Monday.

ECONOMY Central Bank to move to Istanbul in summer

Central Bank to move to Istanbul in summer

The Turkish Central Bank will move its headquarters from Ankara to Istanbul this summer, according to an internal e-mail notice reported by the local media on Feb. 14. 
SPORTS ’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics.