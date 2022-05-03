Israeli president extends wishes to Turks on Eid al-Fitr

  May 03 2022

ANKARA
Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended his wishes to Turks on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in a phone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the presidential office has said.

The office did not provide details about the phone conversation, which came at a moment when Ankara and Tel Aviv are in efforts to normalize ties. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is expected to visit Israel and Palestine in late May.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan spoke over the phone with the leaders of many countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and exchanged Eid greetings.

Erdoğan held separate phone calls with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Ersin Tatar of Turkish Cyprus, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Lebanon, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi of Iraq.

During the calls, Erdoğan and the leaders exchanged Eid greetings.

TURKEY Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians
