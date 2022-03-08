Israeli president due to visit Turkey for reconciliation of ties

  March 08 2022 14:13:00

ISTANBUL
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will arrive in Turkey on March 9 for a two-day state visit and hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a moment when the two countries are exerting joint efforts to normalize their ties.

Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, will be hosted by Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan in Ankara before departing to Istanbul to meet members of the Jewish community on March 10.

Erdoğan and Herzog will discuss ways to mend the disrupted ties between the two countries and launch a new process for reconciling them. The process includes exchanging ambassadors, increasing the level of diplomatic representation and exploring potential cooperation areas, especially in the field of economy, trade, mutual investments and energy.

A statement issued by the Israeli presidency noted, “The two presidents will discuss various bilateral issues, including Israel-Turkey relations and the potential for expanding collaboration between their respective states and peoples in various fields.”

Herzog will be the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008. The last state visit in Turkey by an Israeli president took place in 2003.

The ties between the two nations were disrupted following the United States’ decision to remove its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem at the expense of disrespecting the rights of Palestinians.

The unproportioned use of force by the Israeli security forces against Palestinian protestors and killing scores of them were strongly reacted by Turkey in 2018. The two countries had cut normal diplomatic contacts since then.

Normalization of the ties will also help the two countries to explore how to cooperate on energy and transport the Israeli natural gas to the European markets via Turkey.

