Israeli forces shell village in southern Syria

DARAA

AA Photo

Israeli forces shelled a village in southern Syria and opened fire on residential areas during a ground incursion on Oct. 3, Syrian state broadcaster Alikhbaria reported.



Israeli artillery struck the outskirts of Abidin village in western Daraa province, with no casualties or damage immediately reported. The village, located in western Daraa's Yarmouk Basin, was repeatedly targeted by Israeli artillery in September.



In a separate maneuver, Israeli troops backed by two tanks and other military vehicles entered an area west of Sayda al-Hanout village in southern Quneitra province and opened fire toward residential neighborhoods.

Israel has maintained frequent ground and aerial operations on Syrian territory since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.



Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised the cross-border strikes during an address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly, saying Israel carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and roughly 300 detentions since late 2024.



Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Syria over the past decade, previously focusing on Iranian-linked targets and weapons convoys during the civil war. Following the collapse of the Assad government, Israeli troops moved into the demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan Heights established under the 1974 disengagement accord, drawing criticism from regional states and international bodies over sovereignty violations.