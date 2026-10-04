Israeli forces shell village in southern Syria

Israeli forces shell village in southern Syria

DARAA
Israeli forces shell village in southern Syria

AA Photo

Israeli forces shelled a village in southern Syria and opened fire on residential areas during a ground incursion on Oct. 3, Syrian state broadcaster Alikhbaria reported.


Israeli artillery struck the outskirts of Abidin village in western Daraa province, with no casualties or damage immediately reported. The village, located in western Daraa's Yarmouk Basin, was repeatedly targeted by Israeli artillery in September.


In a separate maneuver, Israeli troops backed by two tanks and other military vehicles entered an area west of Sayda al-Hanout village in southern Quneitra province and opened fire toward residential neighborhoods.
Israel has maintained frequent ground and aerial operations on Syrian territory since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.


Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa raised the cross-border strikes during an address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly, saying Israel carried out about 500 airstrikes and artillery attacks, more than 1,200 incursions and roughly 300 detentions since late 2024.


Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on Syria over the past decade, previously focusing on Iranian-linked targets and weapons convoys during the civil war. Following the collapse of the Assad government, Israeli troops moved into the demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan Heights established under the 1974 disengagement accord, drawing criticism from regional states and international bodies over sovereignty violations.

 

Middle East,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

    Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

  2. ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

    ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

  3. Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

    Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

  4. US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics

    US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics

  5. Turkish troops conduct mine clearance near Iraq border

    Turkish troops conduct mine clearance near Iraq border
Recommended
Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad
Hundreds of French high schools shut

Hundreds of French high schools shut
Iranian volunteers receive weapons training amid war fears

Iranian volunteers receive weapons training amid war fears
Oct 7 anniversary puts Netanyahu’s wartime record under scrutiny

Oct 7 anniversary puts Netanyahu’s wartime record under scrutiny
Tensions rise as Yemen army launches broad strikes against Houthis

Tensions rise as Yemen army launches broad strikes against Houthis
US withdraws all bomber aircraft from UK airbase

US withdraws all bomber aircraft from UK airbase
Personal info on 8.8 mln people in Denmark leaked

Personal info on 8.8 mln people in Denmark leaked
WORLD Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered an investigation into the desecration of the U.S. flag during military parades held in Baghdad to mark the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces from Iraq.
ECONOMY ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

Equities rallied on Oct. 5 after a big miss on U.S. jobs creation gave the Federal Reserve breathing room to hold off an interest rate hike this month, while traders were also cheered by another drop in oil prices that eased inflation concerns.
SPORTS Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has broken his silence on a sweeping referee investigation, vowing full cooperation with authorities and vehemently defending his administration from blame for “decades of corruption” in the sport.
﻿