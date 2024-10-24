Israeli airstrikes target southern Beirut

BEIRUT

Israeli warplanes carried out more than 17 airstrikes Wednesday on the Lebanese capital Beirut’s southern suburbs in one of the most intense bombardments since the Israel-Hezbollah war broke out on Sept. 23.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli attack included four strikes in the suburb of Laylaki which destroyed six buildings and caused fires that spread across a wide area.

While the agency did not specify what types of buildings were affected, it said a residential complex was destroyed.

It also said that Israeli aircraft destroyed the office of the Al Mayadeen TV channel affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which was located in an apartment.

The warplanes reportedly fired two missiles at the office.

The agency noted that the channel's management had evacuated the office at the beginning of Israel’s aggression on Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli airstrikes in the Jnah suburb killed one person and injured five others, including a child, who had to be hospitalized.

The ministry said the other four victims sustained minor injuries.

Shortly before the strikes, the Israeli army issued a statement warning all residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The statement ordered residents to evacuate immediately, as they were “near facilities linked to Hezbollah, which the army planned to target in the near future.”

This was not the first time the Israeli army had ordered residents in area to evacuate ahead of airstrikes. In recent days, the army said there are “Hezbollah interests” in the area, a justification it has frequently used for its attacks.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it says are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.

At least 2,574 people have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.