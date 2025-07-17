Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 17 accused Israel of using the Druze minority in Syria as a pretext for expanding into the war-torn country.

"Israel, using the Druze as an excuse, has been expanding its banditry into neighboring Syria over the past two days," Erdoğan said in a televised speech after the weekly cabinet meeting.

"I want to state this once again, clearly and directly: Israel is a lawless, unruly, unprincipled, spoiled, pampered, and greedy terrorist state," he said.

"At this stage, the biggest problem in our region is Israel's aggression... If the monster is not stopped immediately, it will not hesitate to throw first our region, then the world, into flames."

“A stable Syria will generate stability for all neighboring countries; otherwise, everyone will bear the burden of this,” stated Erdoğan.

"Those who seek a secure future through oppression and massacres should never forget this: they are merely passersby; we are the innkeepers. We are the ones who truly belong to this land.

“We are closely monitoring all developments in Syria, maintaining communication with our counterparts, and will continue to do so,” said the Turkish president.

Türkiye's fundamental policy is to preserve the territorial integrity, national unity, unitary structure, and multicultural identity of Syria, according to Erdoğan.

"Through our honorable foreign policy, peace efforts, and diplomatic engagements, Türkiye stands on the side of peace," said Erdogan, adding. “We bear no ill will toward anyone, nor envy or hostility. We do not infringe on anyone's rights, laws, or sovereignty; we only want peace.”

⁠On July 13, small-scale clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze armed groups in the southern Syrian province of Sweida.

Dozens of soldiers were killed in attacks by Druze groups on Syrian security forces deployed to the area.

After the clashes between security forces and local Druze armed groups escalated, a ceasefire was reached between the parties.

The ceasefire was broken shortly thereafter, and the Israeli army carried out attacks targeting Syrian security forces.

On July 16, the Israeli air force struck the Syrian presidential compound, the General Staff Headquarters, and the Defense Ministry.

On the same day, a ceasefire was reestablished between the government and local groups in Sweida, while Israeli warplanes carried out attacks on Damascus and Daraa.

Since the security forces have withdrawn from Sweida, it is estimated that hundreds of people have lost their lives in the clashes and Israeli attacks.

The United States, a close ally of Israel that has been trying to reboot its relationship with Syria, said an agreement had been reached to restore calm in the area.

Erdoğan said he had spoken with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa by telephone on July 17 after Syrian troops pulled out of Sweida.

According to a statement by the Communications Directorate, the two leaders have discussed the latest situation in Syria and the Israeli military intervention into the country in support to the Druze community.

Erdoğan told Sharaa that Israel's attacks are not acceptable and pose a threat to the region’s stability, reiterating Ankara’s continued support to the people of Syria. He also welcomed the ceasefire between Damascus’ administration and the Druze forces.

For his part, Sharaa thanked Erdoğan for Türkiye’s support to the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity, according to the statement.