Fury over Israeli soldier destroying Jesus statue in Lebanon

Fury over Israeli soldier destroying Jesus statue in Lebanon

BEIRUT
Fury over Israeli soldier destroying Jesus statue in Lebanon

A widely circulated image showing an Israeli soldier striking a statue of Jesus Christ with a sledgehammer in southern Lebanon has triggered widespread backlash.

On April 20, the Israeli military acknowledged that the photo is authentic.

In its statement, the military said a preliminary assessment confirmed the soldier was “operating in southern Lebanon,” where Israel initiated a ground offensive last month alongside airstrikes as part of its joint conflict with the United States against Iran.

The army also announced that an investigation is underway, adding that “appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings.”

The image appears to show an Israeli soldier using a sledgehammer to strike the head on a statue of a crucified Jesus that had fallen off a cross.

The sculpture is located in the Christian village of Debl in south Lebanon, near the border with Israel, accoridng to the local municipality.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned what he called a "shameful and disgraceful" act.

"We apologise for this incident and to every Christian whose feelings were hurt."

Reacting on social media, Ayman Odeh, a Palestinian lawmaker in Israel’s parliament, remarked, We’ll wait to hear the police spokesperson claim that ‘the soldier felt threatened by Jesus’.”

Ahmad Tibi, another Palestinian member of the Knesset, wrote on Facebook that those who destroy mosques and churches in Gaza and harass Christian clergy in Jerusalem without facing consequences would not hesitate to vandalize a statue of Jesus Christ and share it publicly.

“Perhaps these racists have also learned from Donald Trump to insult Jesus Christ and insult Pope Leo?” he asked, pointing to recent controversies involving the U.S. president, including a now-removed AI-generated image depicting him as a Jesus-like figure and his dispute with the head of the Roman Catholic Church, who has criticized the war on Iran.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

    Arrest of governor’s son deepens Gülistan Doku probe

  2. Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

    Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

  3. Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

    Children lead Turkish parliament at special session

  4. Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

    Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

  5. NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit

    NATO chief to pay visit to Ankara before key leaders’ summit
Recommended
Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN
Iraq moves to introduce compulsory military service amid regional tensions

Iraq moves to introduce compulsory military service amid regional tensions
EU highlights backing for Palestinians amid Mideast War

EU highlights backing for Palestinians amid Mideast War
Iran unveils conditions for Hormuz passage under bill

Iran unveils conditions for Hormuz passage under bill
Tsunami warning as 7.4-magnitude quake hits northern Japan

Tsunami warning as 7.4-magnitude quake hits northern Japan
Eight children dead in US domestic violence shooting

Eight children dead in US domestic violence shooting
WORLD Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four figures battling it out to lead embattled UN

Four candidates to be the next secretary-general of the United Nations will audition for the job this week, far fewer than there were 10 years ago when António Guterres was selected as U.N. chief.
ECONOMY Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

Dutch unlock 950 mln euros to ease fuel price pain

The Dutch government said Monday that it would allocate over 950 million euros ($1.1 billion) to help compensate businesses and individuals for the surge in petrol prices since the outbreak of war between the U.S. and Iran.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿