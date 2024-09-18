Israel put explosives in Hezbollah pagers: Reports

BEIRUT

Ambulances are surrounded by people at the entrance of the American University of Beirut Medical Center, on Sept. 17, 2024, after explosions hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah fighters.

Israel planted explosives inside thousands of pagers imported by Hezbollah, months before the unprecedented attack in Lebanon on Sept. 17, according to several media reports.

Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded simultaneously across Lebanon and in parts of Syria, killing at least 12 people, government and Hezbollah officials said.

The number of wounded is estimated to be between 2,750 and 2,800. The influx of so many casualties all at once overwhelmed hospitals in Hezbollah strongholds.

Some cases in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley were transferred to Syria, while other cases will be evacuated to Iran. Some 460 surgeries were performed on the victims, most of which involved face and eye injuries as well as limb amputation.

"We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression," Hezbollah said in a statement, adding that Israel "will certainly receive its just punishment for this sinful aggression."

The New York Times said the pagers the Lebanese group ordered from Gold Apollo in Taiwan had been tampered with before arriving in Lebanon.

The majority were the company’s AP924 model, though the shipment also included three other Gold Apollo models, it added.

Small amounts of explosive material, around one to two ounces, were placed next to the battery in each pager, with a remotely triggered switch embedded to detonate them, the officials told the Times.

At 3:30 p.m. in Lebanon (12:30GMT), pagers received a message that seemed to come from Hezbollah’s leadership but instead triggered the explosives, it reported.

The Sky News Arabia channel, citing exclusive sources, said the communication devices had fallen into Israeli hands before reaching the Lebanese group.

“Mossad managed to intercept Hezbollah’s communication devices before they were delivered to the group,” the sources told the channel.

Responding to the claims, Taiwanese company Gold Apollo said that it authorized its brand on the pagers, but that another company based in Budapest manufactured them.

Gold Apollo chair Hsu Ching-kuang told journalists that his company has had a licensing agreement with BAC for the past three years, but did not provide evidence of the contract.

A source close to Hezbollah, asking not to be identified, told AFP that "the pagers that exploded concern a shipment recently imported by Hezbollah of 1,000 devices" which appear to have been "sabotaged at source.”

Although another theory arose that the lithium batteries in the pagers could have been forced to override, several security experts and sources pointed out that Mossad had apparently infiltrated the supply chain.

The dead included a girl and a boy as well as four health workers from private hospitals in Beirut's southern suburbs. Tehran's ambassador in Beirut was wounded but his injuries were not serious.

While there was no immediate comment from Israel, Iran accused it of "mass murder,” with foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani condemning what he branded a "terrorist act" by Israel.

Several countries voiced solidarity with Lebanon and offered medical assistance following the pager explosions.

Israel's attempts to spread conflicts dangerous: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yesterday expressed sorrow over the explosions, saying Israel's attempts to spread conflicts in the region are extremely dangerous.

During his phone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Erdoğan expressed sorrow over the pager attack and offered prayers for those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan also stated that Israel's attempts to spread conflicts in the region are extremely dangerous and that efforts to stop Israeli aggression will continue.

Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Spokesperson Ömer Çelik said that Israel wants to extend the scope of the war in Gaza.

“Israel’s aggression shows that this massacre network has no limits when it comes to committing murders,” Çelik said.