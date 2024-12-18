Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

TEL AVIV
Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

The sun rises over homes covering a hill in the town of Majdal Shams, near the "Alpha Line" that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria, early Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli forces will stay in a buffer zone on the Syrian border until another arrangement is in place “that ensures Israel's security.”

Netanyahu made the comments from the summit of Mount Hermon — the highest peak in the area — inside Syria, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with the Israel-held Golan Heights.

It appeared to be the first time a sitting Israeli leader had set foot that far into Syria. Netanyahu said he had been on the same mountaintop 53 years ago as a soldier, but the summit’s importance to Israel’s security has only increased given recent events.

Israel seized a swath of southern Syria along the border with the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights days after Bashar al-Assad was ousted by rebels last week.

“We will stay ... until another arrangement is found that ensures Israel’s security,” said Netanyahu who had traveled to the buffer zone on Dec. 17 with Defense Minister Israel Katz.

On Dec. 15, The Israeli government approved a plan to increase the population of the annexed Golan Heights.

Meanwhile, in its campaign in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military ordered another evacuation ahead of an offensive in the area, even as Israel and Hamas appeared to inch closer to a ceasefire in the 14-month war.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he will meet on Dec. 18 with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Mideast envoy, Adam Boehler, at his home in Jerusalem.

Hundreds of Israeli students walked out of school on Dec. 18 to call for an immediate deal to release the remaining hostages. From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, students headed for central junctions, blocking roads and holding signs with the faces of the captives remaining in Gaza.

expansion,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

    Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

  2. Lydian coins return home

    Lydian coins return home

  3. 'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

    'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

  4. Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

    Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

  5. State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay

    State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay
Recommended
Teams investigate mass graves in Syria

Teams investigate mass graves in Syria
About 100,000 Syrians return home since Assad’s ouster: UN

About 100,000 Syrians return home since Assad’s ouster: UN
Kosovo, Serbia reach deal on search for war missing

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal on search for war missing
South Korean president fails to appear before corruption watchdog

South Korean president fails to appear before corruption watchdog
Japan regrets release of anti-whaling activist Watson

Japan 'regrets' release of anti-whaling activist Watson
First flight since Assads fall takes off from Damascus airport

First flight since Assad's fall takes off from Damascus airport
WORLD Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli forces will stay in a buffer zone on the Syrian border until another arrangement is in place “that ensures Israel's security.”
ECONOMY Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

Creditor banks have reached an agreement for the restructuring of the debts provided to Galataport İstanbul Liman İşletmeciliği (Galataport) and Doğuş Galataport Gayrimenkul Yatırımları.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿