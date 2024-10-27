Israel launches phosphorus bombs into Lebanon

ISTANBUL

Israeli forces on Saturday deployed phosphorus bombs on villages in Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, accompanied by airstrikes on villages in Tyre, triggering multiple fires, according to local media.

In the Jezzine district, located in the South Governorate, Israeli airstrikes targeted areas around the villages of Al-Ayshiyeh, Sajd, and Jermak, as reported by the Lebanese National News Agency.

One powerful strike in the Qatrani area led to power outages across several towns and sparked a fire in the forested region of Joura Khadr, the agency added.

In Marjayoun, Nabatiyeh Governorate, an Israeli airstrike struck near Adaisseh and the outskirts of Taybeh.

In Hasbaya, artillery shelling with phosphorus munitions targeted areas around the towns of Halta and Wadi Khansa, while an airstrike also hit Eastern Zoutr in Nabatiyeh.

The agency reported heavy artillery shelling in Tyre between the villages of Majdal Zoun and Shamaa, igniting additional fires.

Israeli forces also targeted a bulldozer working to clear a road in Rashknaniya, though no injuries were reported.

Israel mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

In over a year of its offensive on Gaza, Israel has killed nearly 43,000 people and injured over 100,000 others, according to official figures.