Israel launches phosphorus bombs into Lebanon

Israel launches phosphorus bombs into Lebanon

ISTANBUL
Israel launches phosphorus bombs into Lebanon

Israeli forces on Saturday deployed phosphorus bombs on villages in Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, accompanied by airstrikes on villages in Tyre, triggering multiple fires, according to local media.

In the Jezzine district, located in the South Governorate, Israeli airstrikes targeted areas around the villages of Al-Ayshiyeh, Sajd, and Jermak, as reported by the Lebanese National News Agency.

One powerful strike in the Qatrani area led to power outages across several towns and sparked a fire in the forested region of Joura Khadr, the agency added.

In Marjayoun, Nabatiyeh Governorate, an Israeli airstrike struck near Adaisseh and the outskirts of Taybeh.

In Hasbaya, artillery shelling with phosphorus munitions targeted areas around the towns of Halta and Wadi Khansa, while an airstrike also hit Eastern Zoutr in Nabatiyeh.

The agency reported heavy artillery shelling in Tyre between the villages of Majdal Zoun and Shamaa, igniting additional fires.

Israeli forces also targeted a bulldozer working to clear a road in Rashknaniya, though no injuries were reported.

Israel mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

In over a year of its offensive on Gaza, Israel has killed nearly 43,000 people and injured over 100,000 others, according to official figures.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

    Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

  2. Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

    Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

  3. Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

    Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

  4. Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

    Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

  5. Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

    Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war
Recommended
Duterte offers no apologies for deadly drug war

Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war
Greenhouse gases hit new record highs in 2023: UN

Greenhouse gases hit new record highs in 2023: UN
Orban does not represent EU on Georgia visit: Borrell

Orban 'does not represent' EU on Georgia visit: Borrell
Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine

Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine
Japan PM vows to stay on despite election debacle

Japan PM vows to stay on despite election debacle
Georgia opposition calls election results protests as president accuses Russia

Georgia opposition calls election results protests as president accuses Russia
Trumps New York rally attacks Harris, draws criticism

Trump's New York rally attacks Harris, draws criticism
WORLD Duterte offers no apologies for deadly drug war

Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte strongly defended his deadly drug war as he testified on Monday at a senate probe of the crackdown.
ECONOMY Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors have undertaken a total of $11.8 billion worth of projects abroad in the first nine months of 2024.
SPORTS Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

It was a night to remember for Turkish footballers plying their trade abroad, as Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick for Benfica in Portugal and Kenan Yıldız came off the bench to inspire a stunning comeback for Juventus in Italy.
﻿