Israel, Hamas hold third exchange in Gaza ceasefire

GAZA CITY

Hamas handed over more hostages to Israel on Thursday as they hold the third hostage-prisoner exchange of the ceasefire that ended the 15-month war in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli woman soldier Agam Berger, dressed in military fatigues, was paraded by Hamas militants on a stage in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip before being handed over to International Committee of the Red Cross officials.

The 20-year-old was handed a gift bag and certificate to mark the end of her ordeal.

Footage of a sombre Berger before the handover showed her on a stage with masked Hamas members in distinctive green headbands, being prompted to wave to onlookers.

People cheered, clapped and whistled at a square in Tel Aviv where supporters of the hostages watched Berger’s handover on big screens next to a large clock that’s counted the days the hostages have been in captivity. Some held signs saying: “Agam we’re waiting for you at home.”

On Jan. 30, three Israeli hostages and five Thai prisoners were released.

In devastated Khan Younis, dense crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses ahead of their release near the childhood home of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in October 2024.

Israel is set to release 110 prisoners, including 30 minors, in exchange for the three Israelis, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said.

The next swap on Feb. 1 will see three Israeli men released.

Israel's ban on UNRWA comes into effect

Meanwhile, a ban preventing, the U.N. agency for Palestibians, UNRWA, from operating in occupied East Jerusalem and Israel came into force yesterday.

The agency has been banned from operating on Israeli soil and contact between it and Israeli officials will also be forbidden.

UNRWA has provided support for Palestinian refugees around the Middle East for over 70 years, but has long clashed with Israeli officials, who have repeatedly accused it of undermining the country's security.

The hostility intensified in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, with accusations that UNRWA employees participated in the assault.

"Humanitarian aid doesn't equal UNRWA and UNRWA doesn't equal humanitarian aid. UNRWA equals an organization infested with Hamas terror activity," Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein wrote on X.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini has described the organisation as "a lifeline" for nearly 6 million Palestinian refugees under its charge.