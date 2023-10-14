Israel-Hamas conflict might turn into regional war: Palestinian envoy

Israel-Hamas conflict might turn into regional war: Palestinian envoy

ANKARA
Israel-Hamas conflict might turn into regional war: Palestinian envoy

Palestinian Ambassador to Ankara Dr. Faed Mustafa has warned that the recent clashes between Israel and Hamas that flared up last week could escalate into a regional conflict in the Middle East, stressing the possibility that this intense violence may endure for an extended period.

"Israel indeed declared the start of the war, but it cannot decide when it will end. We see no signs that it will conclude soon,” Mustafa told daily Milliyet.

Regarding the Hezbollah's attacks targeting Israel, along with Hamas, Mustafa stated that if these conflicts persist and the international community fails to find a solution, it could transform into a regional war.

"The international community needs to pay attention; our buildings are being razed, our people are being killed in the images coming from Gaza. If these images continue, it will trigger the emotions of all Muslims. Arabs and all conscientious people will take action. The situation could spread to a much larger scale,” he said.

"We, as Palestinians, are not eager for bloodshed or war. We want to secure our people's rights, primarily the establishment of a free Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem and for this state to play a constructive role in the region."

Mustafa urgently called upon the international community to "shoulder its responsibilities," advocating that rather than resorting to a short-term ceasefire that would perpetuate the longstanding cycle of conflict, “this crisis should be turned into an opportunity” to propose a solution in full compliance with international law.

Regarding the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, Mustafa suggested that Hamas may use the hostages as leverage to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

"In Israeli prisons, we have over 5,000 of our detainees, including women, children, the elderly and the infirm. Hamas will likely utilize these hostages as a means to secure the release of these Palestinian detainees."

palestine, envoy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Influencer teachers’ spark debate on education quality, safety

    ‘Influencer teachers’ spark debate on education quality, safety

  2. Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

    Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

  3. Regulator approves Tab Gıda’s public offering

    Regulator approves Tab Gıda’s public offering

  4. South Korea names its twin panda 'treasures'

    South Korea names its twin panda 'treasures'

  5. Milk production increases in August

    Milk production increases in August
Recommended
Türkiye pursues resolution in Israel-Palestine crisis, Erdoğan says

Türkiye pursues resolution in Israel-Palestine crisis, Erdoğan says
Ankara slams US over anti-terror fight in N Syria

Ankara slams US over anti-terror fight in N Syria
Erdoğan renews call for reducing tensions between Israel, Hamas

Erdoğan renews call for reducing tensions between Israel, Hamas
Ministry denies US planes Türkiye takeoff in drone downing

Ministry denies US plane's Türkiye takeoff in drone downing
Russia, Türkiye should join forces to counteract fake news: Lavrov

Russia, Türkiye should join forces to counteract fake news: Lavrov
Erdoğan steps up diplomatic efforts amid Israeli-Hamas conflict

Erdoğan steps up diplomatic efforts amid Israeli-Hamas conflict
WORLD Large number of N Koreans likely deported by China: Seoul

'Large number' of N Koreans likely deported by China: Seoul

A "large number" of North Koreans appear to have been repatriated from China, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday, confirming claims made by multiple rights groups.

ECONOMY Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

Natural and man-made disasters have caused $3.8 trillion in crop and livestock loses over 30 years, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization said on Oct. 13.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has announced a groundbreaking agreement with telecom company Vodafone, encompassing not only current match and tournament-related activities but also encompassing future educational infrastructure with an "unlimited budget."