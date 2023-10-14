Israel-Hamas conflict might turn into regional war: Palestinian envoy

ANKARA

Palestinian Ambassador to Ankara Dr. Faed Mustafa has warned that the recent clashes between Israel and Hamas that flared up last week could escalate into a regional conflict in the Middle East, stressing the possibility that this intense violence may endure for an extended period.

"Israel indeed declared the start of the war, but it cannot decide when it will end. We see no signs that it will conclude soon,” Mustafa told daily Milliyet.

Regarding the Hezbollah's attacks targeting Israel, along with Hamas, Mustafa stated that if these conflicts persist and the international community fails to find a solution, it could transform into a regional war.

"The international community needs to pay attention; our buildings are being razed, our people are being killed in the images coming from Gaza. If these images continue, it will trigger the emotions of all Muslims. Arabs and all conscientious people will take action. The situation could spread to a much larger scale,” he said.

"We, as Palestinians, are not eager for bloodshed or war. We want to secure our people's rights, primarily the establishment of a free Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem and for this state to play a constructive role in the region."

Mustafa urgently called upon the international community to "shoulder its responsibilities," advocating that rather than resorting to a short-term ceasefire that would perpetuate the longstanding cycle of conflict, “this crisis should be turned into an opportunity” to propose a solution in full compliance with international law.

Regarding the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, Mustafa suggested that Hamas may use the hostages as leverage to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

"In Israeli prisons, we have over 5,000 of our detainees, including women, children, the elderly and the infirm. Hamas will likely utilize these hostages as a means to secure the release of these Palestinian detainees."