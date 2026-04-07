Israel condemns attacks in Istanbul, thanks Türkiye for swift response

TEL AVIV

The Israeli Foreign Ministry “strongly condemned” the April 7 attack on the Israeli consulate building in Istanbul, thanking Turkish authorities for neutralizing the gunmen and preventing further harm.

“We appreciate the Turkish security forces’ swift action in thwarting this attack,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

“Israeli missions around the world have been subjected to countless threats and terrorist attacks. Terror will not deter us,” the ministry said.

One attacker was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout with police outside the consulate, the local governor said, adding that two police officers sustained minor injuries. A source familiar with the matter told that no Israeli diplomats are currently on Turkish soil.

The gunman who was killed had connections with a terrorist group, Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said, without naming the organization.

Turkish officials would not immediately reveal the group, but Turkish media said it could be the ISIL terrorist organization.

According to a source, Israeli diplomatic missions had been evacuated not only in Türkiye, but across the region for security reasons shortly after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel.

The U.S. ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack, also took the social media to condemn the attack.

“Attacks on diplomatic missions are attacks on the international order and an assault on the principles that bind nations together.”

Barrack also hailed Türkiye and Turkish security forces for their swift and decisive response.