Islamic countries launched special program to support Syria: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Under the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a special program for supporting Syria was launched, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Monday, adding that support of the Islamic world is extremely important in ensuring the political unity and territorial integrity of the country.

"Through this program, which will contribute to strengthening human and institutional capacity, we will provide project support to Syria in areas such as training, expert exchange, needs analysis, and feasibility studies," Erdoğan said during the 41st COMCEC Ministerial Meeting on Monday in Istanbul.

He said: "For nearly 14 years, our Syrian brothers and sisters have paid a heavy price; nearly one million Syrians lost their lives in attacks by the Baath regime and terrorist organizations.

"Millions were forced to migrate, including 3.6 million to Türkiye. Throughout this process, we hosted Syrian refugees with a sense of hospitality."

He said Türkiye endeavored to fulfill its duty of brotherhood and neighborliness in the best possible way.

"Praise be to Allah, the oppressed Syrians finally achieved victory," he stressed.

He added that the atrocities that turned Syria into a bloodbath for 14 years finally came to an end with the Dec. 8 revolution, and Syria entered a process of recovery under the resolute leadership of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara.

Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye continues to support the Syrian people in areas ranging from transportation to education, security to trade, health to social services, stating: "The support of our organization and the Islamic world is extremely important in ensuring the political unity and territorial integrity of the country and the lasting prosperity of our Syrian brothers and sisters.

"Syria's integration with regional economies will bring tangible benefits to both Syria and our region."