Işıl Alben parts ways with Galatasaray basketball team

  • June 16 2020 09:40:28

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish female point guard Işıl Alben announced on June 15 that she has parted ways with the Galatasaray women’s basketball team. 

"The club unilaterally terminated my new season contract on Jan. 31, 2020. I was called to meet in the first week of February and said that I was ready to make my sacrifice," she said on Instagram.

Alben said she made a discount equivalent to approximately 40% of the terminated contract and accepted the new contract.

"Although 4.5 months have passed, I haven't received an offer from the club. This proved that they didn't want me on the team. “Under these conditions, I am leaving jersey no.10 for now, which I have been proudly wearing for 12 years," she added.

Alben to join BOTAŞ Sports Club

The 34-year-old said she will join her former team BOTAŞ.

"Now I am going back to my former team BOTAŞ, where I started my professional sports career," she said.

Alben also thanked BOTAŞ Sports Club President Kerim Taşkıran, Galatasaray football club manager Fatih Terim and Mustafa Cengiz, the chairman of Galatasaray.

Throughout her career, Alben has played for İstanbul Üniversitesi SK, BOTAŞ SK and Russian club Dynamo Kursk.

Alben helped the Lions clinch the FIBA EuroLeague Women’s title in 2014.

