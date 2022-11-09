İş Bankası boosts net income to 38 billion Turkish Liras

İş Bankası boosts net income to 38 billion Turkish Liras

ANKARA
İş Bankası boosts net income to 38 billion Turkish Liras

Net income of private lender İş Bankası leaped from 7.05 billion Turkish Liras in the first nine months of 2021 to 38 billion liras in January-September 2022.

The bank’s net interest income grew 166 percent on an annual basis to 53 billion liras, while total operation income exhibited a 238 percent year-on-year increase to 70.5 billion liras.

Operation profit was 46.7 billion liras in the first nine months of the year, up from nearly 10 billion liras in the same period of 2021.

Assets of the lender grew 39.3 percent compared with the end of 2021 to amount to 1.29 trillion liras, which makes İş Bankası the largest private lender in Türkiye by asset.

Loans provided by the bank increased by 39.7 percent from the end of last year to 689.2 billion liras in the third quarter, with consumer loans increasing from 85.2 billion liras to 102.1 billion liras, while deposits collected by the lender grew 40.6 percent over the same period to 838 billion liras.

The non-performing loans ratio was 3.2 percent in the third quarter, rising from 3 percent in the second quarter of 2022 but fell from 3.8 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

As of September, İş Bankası has 1,119 domestic -largest among private banks- and 21 foreign branches. It operated a network of 6,149 ATMs, also the highest number among private banks. İş Bankası had around 11.5 million digital customers as of September.

The İşbank Pension Fund owns 37.3 percent stake in the lender, while the free float is 34.6 percent.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish businesswoman falls off ship in Tahiti

    Turkish businesswoman falls off ship in Tahiti

  2. Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation ‘tense’

    Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation ‘tense’

  3. EDF says to buy GE’s nuclear power turbine unit

    EDF says to buy GE’s nuclear power turbine unit

  4. Top Iranian actor vows to stay, ‘pay any price’ for rights

    Top Iranian actor vows to stay, ‘pay any price’ for rights

  5. New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash

    New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash
Recommended
Renault partners with Geely

Renault partners with Geely
Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate
Commercial loan interest rates down to 18 pct: Minister

Commercial loan interest rates down to 18 pct: Minister
Trade Ministry working to diversify export markets

Trade Ministry working to diversify export markets
Türkiye seeks energy production abroad, says Minister Dönmez

Türkiye seeks energy production abroad, says Minister Dönmez
Meta planning massive layoffs: report

Meta planning massive layoffs: report
WORLD China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China is playing "aggressive games" with democracies and Canadian institutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Monday following a report of foreign interference in its elections.

ECONOMY Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Developing and emerging countries - excluding China - need investments well beyond $2 trillion annually by 2030 if the world is to stop the global warming juggernaut and cope with its impacts, according to a U.N.-backed report released yesterday.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.