Iraq’s Kirkuk elects first Turkmen governor in a century

Iraq’s Kirkuk elects first Turkmen governor in a century

KIRKUK
Iraq’s Kirkuk elects first Turkmen governor in a century

Mohammed Seman Agha, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC), has been elected governor of Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province on April 16, according to official sources.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council accepted the resignation of former Governor Rebwar Taha during a session before voting to appoint Agha as his successor.

Agha’s appointment marks the return of the governorship to the Turkmen community in Kirkuk after nearly a century.

Following Agha’s election, Turkmens took to the city center and streets to celebrate. Agha stated that their primary goal is to serve all residents of Kirkuk without discrimination among any groups, declaring, “We have come to be servants of Kirkuk.”

Recalling that Kirkuk has endured years of hardship, grievances and terrorism in the past, he noted that under the new administration, the city is poised to enter a period marked by greater stability, prosperity, and brighter days ahead.

Agha emphasized that his remarks would not remain mere rhetoric, pledging to substantiate them through concrete service projects, and announced plans to implement initiatives in healthcare, education, security, and infrastructure.

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