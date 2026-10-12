Iraqi warplanes destroy ISIL position in country’s east

BAGHDAD

(AP File Photo)

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out two airstrikes that destroyed a position used by the ISIL terrorist group in the eastern province of Diyala, security officials said on Oct. 11.

The strikes targeted the group in the Narin area, according to a statement by Iraq’s Security Media Cell carried by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The operation was based on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate and coordinated with the military’s aerial reconnaissance and surveillance center.

The Security Media Cell said the position was completely destroyed but gave no details on casualties. It said further information would be released later.

The strikes came less than two weeks after the United States-led coalition’s mission against ISIL in Iraq officially ended on Sept. 30, nearly 12 years after its launch.

Iraq declared victory over ISIL in December 2017 after retaking all territory held by the group, although Iraqi forces have continued operations against its remaining fighters.