Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

  • April 17 2020 09:40:32

BAGHDAD- Anadolu Agency
Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on April 16 summoned the Turkish ambassador over Ankara’s counter-terror operations against the YPG/PKK in northern Iraq.

Iraqi authorities registered their protest over the operation, Fatih Yıldız told Anadolu Agency after the meeting in the capital Baghdad.

During the meeting, Yıldız stressed that PKK poses a security threat to not only Turkey but also Iraq and the entire region.

Turkey’s operations in the region are in compliance with the international law, Yıldız told his interlocutors during the meeting.

Yıldız reiterated Turkey’s determination to continue to exercise its “right to legitimate self-defense” as long as PKK positions in Iraq continue to pose a threat to its national security.

Underlining that Turkey respects Iraq's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Yıldız called on Iraq to do its part in the fight against terrorism.

PKK terrorists often seek shelter in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

