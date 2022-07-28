Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case

  • July 28 2022 07:00:00

BAGHDAD
An Iraqi court has overturned the conviction and 15-year sentence handed to a British pensioner last month for antiquities smuggling, the retiree’s lawyer said on July 26.

James Fitton had been charged under a 2002 law against “intentionally taking or trying to take out of Iraq an antiquity,” the maximum penalty for which under the country’s legal code is death by hanging.

The conviction has been “overturned today by the Court of Cassation and my client will soon be free,” lawyer Thaer Saoud told AFP.

The retiree’s son-in-law, Sam Tasker, told AFP in a phone call that the family was “very pleased by the decision, but we are still waiting for his release.”

Fitton stood trial alongside German national Volker Waldmann, who was acquitted. Both men had pleaded not guilty.

Fitton’s lawyer launched the appeal just over a month ago.

According to statements from customs officers and witnesses, Fitton’s baggage contained about a dozen stone fragments, pieces of pottery or ceramics.

When the judge in the original trial asked Fitton why he tried to take the artifacts out of Iraq, the retired geologist cited his “hobby” and said he did not mean to do anything illegal.

“I didn’t realize that taking them was against the law,” Fitton had said, adding that some of the ancient sites were open and unguarded.

But the judge in the original trial concluded there was criminal intent and sentenced Fitton to 15 years, rather than death, because of his “advanced age.”

On his Facebook page on July 26, Fitton’s lawyer published the judgement that had been handed down by the Court of Cassation, overturning the original verdict.

It said that the charge against Fitton had been cancelled, and that he would be freed for lack of evidence.

The court also ruled that there had been no “criminal intent” on the Briton’s part, Saoud said.

He added that his client would be released “in the next few days, as soon as the proceedings are completed.”

 

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris on Thursday, defying criticism that the invitation is deeply inappropriate barely four years after the murder by Saudi agents of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

