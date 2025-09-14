Iraq signs $1bln investment deals with World Bank's IFC

Iraq signs $1bln investment deals with World Bank's IFC

BAGHDAD
Iraq signs $1bln investment deals with World Banks IFC

Iraq signed on Sept. 13 investment deals worth $1 billion in its energy, agriculture and finance sectors with the World Bank's private sector arm, as the country seeks to build on its economic recovery following years of unrest.

At a ceremony marking two decades of the International Finance Corporation's presence in Iraq, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the new contracts with his country's private and public sectors.

In as statement, the IFC announced "$1 billion in new investments and engagements in energy, infrastructure, agribusiness, and finance."

"Attracting foreign capital has contributed to supporting Iraq's economic stability," Sudani said.

Sudani's media office said the deals include a $500 million contract to invest in associated ga, the excess of natural gas released during oil drilling, and development of gas facilities in the southern province of Basra.

Oil-rich Iraq has been trying to move past decades of war and unrest, but it still suffers from poor infrastructure, failing public services, mismanagement and endemic corruption.

It has only recently regained a semblance of stability and authorities hope to attract investments across sectors.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the country's "non-oil economic growth has been slow, constrained by low productivity, limited investment and an inefficient use of human capital".

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

    Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

  2. Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

    Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

  3. Türkiye accuses Greek authorities of 'fueling enmity'

    Türkiye accuses Greek authorities of 'fueling enmity'

  4. Istanbul district mayor detained in corruption probe

    Istanbul district mayor detained in corruption probe

  5. Türkiye issues nationwide call to develop domestic nuclear reactor

    Türkiye issues nationwide call to develop domestic nuclear reactor
Recommended
Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts

Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts
FDI inflows jump 33 percent to $8.4 billion in January–July

FDI inflows jump 33 percent to $8.4 billion in January–July
Samsung signals new investment plans in Türkiye

Samsung signals new investment plans in Türkiye
Restaurants battle rising costs and ‘price gouging’ criticism

Restaurants battle rising costs and ‘price gouging’ criticism
Fed poised for first 2025 rate cut amid rising political tension

Fed poised for first 2025 rate cut amid rising political tension
China unveils plan to stabilise auto sector growth

China unveils plan to 'stabilise' auto sector growth
WORLD US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan

US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan

A senior U.S. delegation visited Armenia this week to discuss a transit corridor, named after U.S. President Donal Trump and agreed under the recent Armenia–Azerbaijan peace deal, with an Armenian minister saying the project has now entered the “practical implementation” phase.

ECONOMY Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts

Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts

Türkiye has signed a series of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreements totaling 15 billion cubic meters (bcm), reinforcing its goal of becoming a regional energy hub while bolstering energy security and diversifying import sources.

SPORTS Türkiye reach EuroBasket final, set to face Germany

Türkiye reach EuroBasket final, set to face Germany

Türkiye will take on Germany in the EuroBasket 2025 final later on Sunday.

﻿