Iran’s UNESCO-listed Isfahan mosque damaged in restoration

  • July 20 2022 07:00:00

Iran’s UNESCO-listed Isfahan mosque damaged in restoration

TEHRAN
Iran’s UNESCO-listed Isfahan mosque damaged in restoration

A 400-year-old iconic mosque in Iran’s central city of Isfahan listed as a UN World Heritage Site has been damaged during restoration work, officials said on July 18.

The 17th century Shah Mosque, also known as the Royal Mosque, was built during the “golden age” of Isfahan, the capital during Safavid dynasty.

“Supervisors and restorers realized there was damage, especially in the upper part of the dome,” said Alireza Izadi, head of the heritage for the city, according to state media.

The mosque forms one of four dramatic buildings in the vast Naghsh-e Jahan Square in the heart of the city, also known as Meidan Imam. The square complex was listed by the UN cultural organization UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 1979.

UNESCO says the mosque is of “particular interest”, and “remains the most celebrated example of the colorful architecture which reached its high point in Iran under the Safavid dynasty.”

Experts quoted in Iranian media said the designs of flowers on the restored tiles do not match each other, and the patterns on the dome are not aligned.

“We are going to replace the dome tiles, because the weight of the scaffolding has damaged their edge,” Izadi told the official IRNA news agency.

The restorer of the project, Mehdi Pakdel, told state television he had acknowledged “mistakes” had been made, while noting that his “work was not yet finished.”

Pakdel said problems with the scaffolding used during restoration work, as well as the challenges of working high on the dome up to a height of 54 meters were “among the causes” of the mistakes.

“The contractor of the project, who is one of the veterans of restoration in Isfahan, has said he is ready to take the necessary measures to repair the defects as soon as possible,” Izadi added.

Isfahan, the third biggest city in Iran, is one of the key tourist destinations in the country.

 

Isfahan mosque,

ARTS & LIFE Iranian filmmaker Panahi must serve six-year sentence

Iranian filmmaker Panahi must serve six-year sentence
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey top opium producer

    Turkey top opium producer

  2. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

  3. 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

    8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

  4. Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani officials hold 3-way meeting in Minsk

    Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani officials hold 3-way meeting in Minsk

  5. New details emerge in massive bank fraud

    New details emerge in massive bank fraud
Recommended
‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’ fans ready for battle as Comic-Con returns

‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’ fans ready for battle as Comic-Con returns
Lebanon’s Baalbek festival back despite economic collapse

Lebanon’s Baalbek festival back despite economic collapse
Dakota Johnson brings a modern spark to ‘Persuasion’

Dakota Johnson brings a modern spark to ‘Persuasion’
Iranian filmmaker Panahi must serve six-year sentence

Iranian filmmaker Panahi must serve six-year sentence
Danish ‘Geranium’ restaurant crowned world’s best

Danish ‘Geranium’ restaurant crowned world’s best
Unique warrior helmet on display

Unique warrior helmet on display
WORLD Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Elon Musk and Twitter will face off Tuesday in the first court hearing over the Tesla chief’s move to abandon their $44 billion buyout deal, a case with massive stakes for both sides.

ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $135 billion

Short-term external debt at $135 billion

The short-term external debt stock increased by 10.6 percent compared with the end of 2021 to stand at $134.5 as of end-May, the Central Bank said yesterday.
SPORTS Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

In an effort to bring attention to the road safety of cyclists, who often become victims of accidents due to drivers’ negligence on the roads, members of a cyclist club in the Black Sea province of Düzce held a demonstration by lying on the asphalt floor and stopping traffic on a busy road for a minute “to get noticed.”