Civilian killed in Iranian strikes on Abu Dhabi: UAE defense ministry

ABU DHABI

A civilian was killed in Iranian strikes that hit Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the UAE's ministry of defense said in a statement, as Tehran launched attacks across the Gulf in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli strikes.

The defense ministry reported "the fall of some missile debris in a residential area" of Abu Dhabi that "resulted in one civilian death of an Asian nationality".

Witnesses in Dubai also reported an explosion and saw missiles streak across the sky.

"It was a big explosion and it made the windows shake," one witness told AFP, requesting anonymity, echoing a similar account from another Dubai resident.

Another resident said she saw three missiles heading across the sky before disappearing into the distance, describing them as "fireballs" followed by a trail of smoke.