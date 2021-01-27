Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

  • January 27 2021 09:20:31

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Roughly 1 million tons of cargo are to be transported via rail between Turkey and Iran this year, Turkish authorities said on Jan. 26. 

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement that a recent memorandum of understanding signed in a gathering of railway representatives in Turkey's capital Ankara on Jan. 12-13 would open a new era for the transit railway.

Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, three train services were run daily between Turkey and Iran in 2020, transporting 564,000 tons of cargo, according to the statement.

The statement also announced that freight trains would also run between Turkey and Pakistan via Iran on a common tariff between the three countries. It added that talks are still ongoing to set this tariff.

With a recently completed railway between Iran and Afghanistan, it will now also be possible to transport freight between Turkey and Afghanistan.

"After the railway connection between Iran and Afghanistan was completed on Dec. 10, 2020, it became possible for a wagon loaded in Turkey to transit Iran to Afghanistan."

The railway administrations of Turkey, Iran, and Afghanistan will come together in the coming months to set a course for rail transport between Turkey and Afghanistan.

The statement added that efforts were underway for a cargo transportation corridor through Iran between Europe and China.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

    Turkish Airlines temporarily suspends Israel flights

  2. Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

    Residence restrictions to be imposed on foreigners in Istanbul’s two districts

  3. Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

    Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

  4. Turkey plans to vaccinate 12 million people by early March

    Turkey plans to vaccinate 12 million people by early March

  5. Ankara and Athens should give an ear to Papandreou

    Ankara and Athens should give an ear to Papandreou
Recommended
Overfishing, pollution threatening bluefish population

Overfishing, pollution threatening bluefish population
World Bank project to support Turkeys industrial zones

World Bank project to support Turkey's industrial zones
Turkey registers over 1 mln vehicles in 2020

Turkey registers over 1 mln vehicles in 2020

IMF expects Turkeys economy to expand 6% in 2021

IMF expects Turkey's economy to expand 6% in 2021
US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary

US Senate confirms Yellen as first female Treasury secretary
Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets

Foreigners edge back into Turkish markets
WORLD Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

Police took to the streets of Dutch towns and cities in force on Jan. 26 night in an attempt to prevent violent rioting that shook the country for three successive nights after a nationwide curfew was introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

ECONOMY Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Iran-Turkey railway aims for 1mln tons of cargo in 2021

Roughly 1 million tons of cargo are to be transported via rail between Turkey and Iran this year, Turkish authorities said on Jan. 26. 
SPORTS Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.