Iran summons Turkish envoy over poem

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Iran summoned Turkey's envoy to the country on Dec. 11 over a poem Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan read out recently during a ceremony in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Derya Örs was summoned by Iran's deputy foreign minister to be conveyed Tehran's "harsh condemnation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a written statement.

Ors was informed that Iran awaited an urgent explanation on the issue, the statement added.

Erdoğan attended a victory parade ceremony in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Thursday to mark the country's recent military success in liberating Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions from nearly 30 years of the Armenian occupation.