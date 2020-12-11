Iran summons Turkish envoy over poem

  • December 11 2020 17:58:36

Iran summons Turkish envoy over poem

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Iran summons Turkish envoy over poem

Iran summoned Turkey's envoy to the country on Dec. 11 over a poem Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan read out recently during a ceremony in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Derya Örs was summoned by Iran's deputy foreign minister to be conveyed Tehran's "harsh condemnation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a written statement.

Ors was informed that Iran awaited an urgent explanation on the issue, the statement added.

Erdoğan attended a victory parade ceremony in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Thursday to mark the country's recent military success in liberating Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions from nearly 30 years of the Armenian occupation.

summon ambassador,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey rejects sanctions but says ready for dialogue with EU

    Turkey rejects sanctions but says ready for dialogue with EU

  2. Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

    Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

  3. Turkey proposes 6-way Caucasus platform for peace and stability

    Turkey proposes 6-way Caucasus platform for peace and stability

  4. Turkey to vaccinate nearly 60 million people

    Turkey to vaccinate nearly 60 million people

  5. 'The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open': Op-ed by Turkish defense minister

    'The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open': Op-ed by Turkish defense minister
Recommended
Turkey, Azerbaijan ink passport-free travel regime

Turkey, Azerbaijan ink passport-free travel regime
Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces released

Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces released

Turkey could open its borders to Armenia, Erdoğan says in Azerbaijan

Turkey could open its borders to Armenia, Erdoğan says in Azerbaijan
Turkey rejects sanctions but says ready for dialogue with EU

Turkey rejects sanctions but says ready for dialogue with EU
Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy

Turkey appoints Macron’s classmate as Paris envoy
The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open: Op-ed by Turkish defense minister

'The door to diplomacy and negotiations is open': Op-ed by Turkish defense minister

WORLD Johnson tells UK to ’get ready’ for no-deal Brexit collapse

Johnson tells UK to ’get ready’ for no-deal Brexit collapse

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Dec. 10 vowed to go the "extra mile" for a Brexit trade deal but instructed his government to prepare for Britain to crash out of the European Union’s single market at the end of this year.
ECONOMY Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkey slaps social media platforms $3.8 mln fines

Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) on Dec. 11 slapped multiple social media giants with a penalty of 30 million Turkish liras ($3.8 million) each for their continued failure to hire local representatives.

SPORTS Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees

Başakşehir demand life-long ban for PSG game referees

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir have demanded from UEFA a life-long ban on referees who passed racist remarks on the team's assistant manager Pierre Webo.