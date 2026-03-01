Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz: maritime agencies

TEHRAN

Two ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on March 1, maritime security agencies said, as Iran pressed a second day of attacks in response to U.S.-Israeli air raids.

One ship was struck off the coast of Oman, the British maritime security agency UKMTO said in a statement. Another was struck off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, UKMTO and the private maritime security company Vanguard Tech said.

Tensions disrupt Hormuz shipping

Maersk, the major container shipping company, said on Sunday it was halting passage through the narrow Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf, next to Iran, for "safety" reasons.

"We are suspending all vessel crossings in the Strait of Hormuz until further notice," the Danish group said in an online advisory. "The safety of our crews, vessels and customers' cargo remains our key priority," it said.

Meanwhile, MSC has told its vessels in the Gulf to head to safe shelter and has suspended all bookings for worldwide cargo to the Middle East, the global container shipping company said Sunday.

"As a precautionary measure, MSC has instructed all vessels currently operating in the Gulf region, as well as those en route to the area, to proceed to designated safe shelter areas until further notice," it said in a statement.

"MSC has suspended all bookings for worldwide cargo to the Middle East region until further notice," it added.

Iran confirms attack on oil tanker

Iran confirmed on March 1 that it had attacked an oil tanker for defying orders not to cross the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The state television reported that the tanker “was illegally attempting” to cross the passage.

Activists on social media circulated images of the oil tanker on the verge of sinking, with plumes of smoke rising from it after it was targeted.

Oman’s Maritime Security Center said early Sunday that four people were injured in an attack on a Palau-flagged oil tanker north of Khasab Port on the Srait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the center said SKYLIGHT tanker was targeted five nautical miles north of the port in the Musandam Governorate.

“All 20 crew members, including 15 Indian nationals and 5 Iranian nationals, were evacuated,” it added.

The U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Feb. 28, with Tehran staging retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that the Strait of Hormuz had been "effectively" closed following U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials in Israeli and U.S. attacks on the country.

Washington and Tel Aviv accuse Tehran of possessing nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel, the only country in the region with a nuclear arsenal, and allies of the US. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and that it is not seeking to produce nuclear weapons.