Investment in east Türkiye increases as terror threat disappears: Erdoğan

ANKARA

As Türkiye solves out the problem of terror threat posed to its territory, the investment in the eastern regions is enhancing, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 1.

“After we pushed the terror threat out of our borders, we now see significant investment activities in our eastern Anatolian region,” Erdoğan said, speaking at the opening ceremony of Ağrı Hamur-Tutak-Patnos State Road via teleconference.

With a 79-kilometers-long, two-lane double road, the government is introducing fast, comfortable and safe transportation along this important route of the historical Silk Road, Erdoğan said.

Noting that the recent investments ushered in a new era in the region, which had been a “fountain of science, art and wisdom throughout history,” Erdoğan said: “As we always say, we regard investments in transportation to be a fundamental infrastructure for development.”

By realizing similar investments in all fields, from education to healthcare and from energy to urbanization, the government has worked to ensure equal opportunities across Türkiye, Erdoğan stated.

“Today, industry and trade do not concentrate in certain regions in Türkiye. They expand to all our 81 provinces. The fact that every one of our provinces is now an exporter is a testimony to this reality,” the president explained.

Ağrı province was under the shadow of terrorism and threats in the past but now has become the “address of developments that make us look at our future with hope,” Erdoğan said. “Because Ağrı stretches from our country to the Caucasus, Central Asia, South Asia and China. It is at the very center of great potential. With the realization of the Zangezur route, the economic and social mobility of this region, of which Ağrı is the border principality, will reach its peak.”

For this, Türkiye firstly needs to firmly protect the climate of trust and stability, its brotherhood and peace, Erdoğan said.

“The aim of those who afflicted us with the scourge of terror, which has wasted our time and energy for years, hurt and distracted us, was to prevent us from using the opportunity we had. Thankfully, this era is over,” Erdoğan said.

Türkiye approaches their targets by increasing investment, employment, production, exports and current account surplus, they can better see the darkness of the picture the country experienced in the past, Erdoğan added.

“The growth figures for the third quarter of 2022 announced yesterday are the latest sign that we are walking in the right direction. Despite global political and economic crises, wars and uncertainties, we are not only advancing decisively to our 2023 goals but are also preparing for the Turkish Century,” the president noted.