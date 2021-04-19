Investigation widened into illegal use of service passports

  • April 19 2021 15:19:49

Investigation widened into illegal use of service passports

ANKARA
Investigation widened into illegal use of service passports

Turkey’s Interior Ministry has widened the scope of an investigation into the use of service passports after reports that 43 people traveling with them have not returned from a visit to Germany last year.

Probes have been launched into six district municipalities in the provinces of Balıkesir, Adıyaman, Burdur, Yozgat, Şanlıurfa and Ordu to investigate whether those municipalities violated and abused the rules when they helped people acquire service passports, the ministry said in a statement.

Service passports, also known as “grey” passports, provide some advantages to their holders, such as visa-free travel to certain countries on official visits.

Those municipalities signed cooperation protocols with NGOs for “folklore dance organizations,” “cultural tours” and “youth programs” abroad and arranged service passports for individuals who are not municipality officials, the ministry said.

“Investigators have been assigned and a probe has been launched,” it added.

Until new arrangements are made to prevent the abuse of the existing regulations, the issuance of service passports for those who are assigned to a task abroad but not working at municipalities has been suspended, the ministry said.

The ministry took its first action last week after reports that 43 people out of 45, who had been sent to Germany to participate in an environmental workshop in November 2020 by the Yeşilyurt Municipality in the eastern province of Malatya did not return from the trip.

As part of the investigation into the incident at the Yeşilyurt Municipality, four personnel have been suspended, including a deputy governor and the local head of the general directorate of population registry and citizenship.

TURKEY Russian ambassador’s killer secret FETÖ member: Court verdict

Russian ambassador’s killer secret FETÖ member: Court verdict
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

    Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

  2. Meteorologists warn western provinces against dust clouds

    Meteorologists warn western provinces against dust clouds

  3. Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert

    Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert

  4. Ankara calls on US not to break Turkish-Greek balance

    Ankara calls on US not to break Turkish-Greek balance

  5. Checks tightened amid curbs, surge in virus cases

    Checks tightened amid curbs, surge in virus cases
Recommended
Russian ambassador’s killer secret FETÖ member: Court verdict

Russian ambassador’s killer secret FETÖ member: Court verdict
Main opposition CHP vows to be ‘more visible’ in upcoming period

Main opposition CHP vows to be ‘more visible’ in upcoming period
Over 140,000 businesses inspected for virus measures

Over 140,000 businesses inspected for virus measures
Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf
Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert

Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert
Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts
WORLD NASAs Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the planet’s thin air on April 19, achieving the first powered flight on another planet.
ECONOMY External assets hit $248.9 bln in February

External assets hit $248.9 bln in February

Turkey's external assets amounted to $248.9 billion at the end of February, up 3.4% from 2020, the Turkish Central Bank announced on April 19. 
SPORTS Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League on April 19 in a potentially seismic shift in the way football is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism.