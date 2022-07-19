Investigation opened into Arab school in Istanbul

  • July 19 2022 07:00:00

Investigation opened into Arab school in Istanbul

Melike Çalkap - ISTANBUL
Investigation opened into Arab school in Istanbul

The district director of national education has launched an investigation into an Arab school in Istanbul’s Bağcılar district for announcing its opening through advertisements when it’s not legally registered yet.

The district director of national education has started an investigation against an Arab school in Istanbul’s Bağcılar district that declared its opening.

The school, named “al-Awael College,” recently started posting advertisements, saying it was established under the Turkish Education Ministry and that they would begin to enroll students from kindergarten to high school level from July 18.

The ad campaigns sensationalized social media, with many questioning the status of the school.

Stating that the Arab school is not legal yet, Bağcılar district director of national education Mustafa Yılmaz said, “Necessary actions are being taken.”

“They started advertising activities before they applied for the opening of the school. Actually, this is an illegal school,” he noted. “The school cannot start the registration process; it is not possible.”

Highlighting that his department will examine the al-Awael College, he expressed, “We will see if it is ready for education. Then we’ll look at their syllabus.”

As alleged by the board of the school, Awael College is “an international school.”

“As it will be an international school, they will have a different curriculum. It will come to the opening phase later. But they are advertising as if it has opened when there is nothing of the sort,” the district director underlined.

“As the ministry, we are taking the necessary actions about the school,” he added.

The board of the school, which carries an Arabic sign on the building, has not commented on the investigation yet.

Investigation, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalization still low: Minister

COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalization still low: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

    Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

  2. Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

    Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

  3. China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

    China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

  4. Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

    Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

  5. Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90

    Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90
Recommended
COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalization still low: Minister

COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalization still low: Minister
US sale of F-16s to Türkiye cannot be conditional: Defense minister

US sale of F-16s to Türkiye cannot be conditional: Defense minister
Two doses of Sinovac provide 97.2 pct protection, says expert

Two doses of Sinovac provide 97.2 pct protection, says expert
Woman hindered by her father gains doctorate from Sorbonne

Woman hindered by her father gains doctorate from Sorbonne
Locals race with handmade wooden cars

Locals race with handmade wooden cars
Istanbul’s Galataport welcomes Russian cruise ship

Istanbul’s Galataport welcomes Russian cruise ship
WORLD Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Elon Musk and Twitter will face off Tuesday in the first court hearing over the Tesla chief’s move to abandon their $44 billion buyout deal, a case with massive stakes for both sides.

ECONOMY EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

The European Union and Azerbaijan on July 19 signed an agreement to double gas imports from the energy-rich Caspian nation to Europe which seeks non-Russian suppliers after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
SPORTS Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

The hawk-eye system, which was used instead of line judges, can perform all tasks from detecting a foot fault to calling out, but it is very expensive and can only be used in big end-of-season events for now, according to Esin Kıratlı, a line judge who represented Türkiye in four Grand Slam finals, the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games final, and Wimbledon decider between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic.