Invest Hong Kong opens consultant office in İzmir

IZMIR

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) has opened a new consultant office in İzmir, the third largest city in Türkiye.

This expansion underscores InvestHK's commitment to leveraging İzmir's strategic location to penetrate emerging markets across the region, it said in a statement.

Türkiye is part of the Belt and Road Initiative and is one of our target markets with growing economic potential, said Alpha Lau, the director-general of Investment Promotion at InvestHK.

The opening of our second office there signifies our enhanced efforts to promote the opportunities Hong Kong has to offer for Turkish corporates looking to expand in the region, she added.

“The new office in İzmir will work closely with our Istanbul office to create synergies in attracting more Turkish corporates to establish their businesses in Hong Kong and to further strengthen the business and economic ties between the two places,” she said.

InvestHK set up its first consultant office in Istanbul in 2006.

The opening of the new office in İzmir is part of the plan mentioned in the 2024-25 Budget to strengthen Hong Kong's economic and trade relations with the Middle East, InvestHK said.