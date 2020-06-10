Int'l Migration Film Festival announces jury

  • June 10 2020 09:34:39

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s International Migration Film Festival on June 9 announced jury members for its feature films category.

In a statement, the organizers said the international jury board of the contest will host seven members, with Turkey’s celebrated filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan presiding over the jury.

Among the jury members are American actor and director Danny Lebern Glover, Bosnian actor Emir Hadzihafizbegovic, Chinese-American actress Joan Chen, Danish film director Lone Scherfig, three-times Oscar-winning British costume designer Sandy Powell, and Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini who won the best actor award at Cannes in 2016.

The best film will be awarded €15,000 ($17,000).

Eight films will vie in the category during the festival which will be held online from June 14 to 21. A closing and awards ceremony on the last day will end the festival.

More than 50 films will be screened online during the festival, according to the organizers.

 

WORLD UN chief urges fast action to avoid global food emergency

UN chief urges fast action to avoid 'global food emergency'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for immediate action on June 9 to avoid a "global food emergency,'' saying more than 820 million people are hungry, some 144 million children under 5-years-old are stunted, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse.
ECONOMY Unemployment slips to 13.2 pct in March

Unemployment slips to 13.2 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped to 13.2% in March, down 0.9 percentage point compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on June 10.
SPORTS Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore

Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore        

Bayern Munich can take another step towards repeating last season’s German league and cup double on June 10, with midfielder Leon Goretzka a player transformed since the coronavirus shutdown.