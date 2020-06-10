Int'l Migration Film Festival announces jury

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s International Migration Film Festival on June 9 announced jury members for its feature films category.

In a statement, the organizers said the international jury board of the contest will host seven members, with Turkey’s celebrated filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan presiding over the jury.

Among the jury members are American actor and director Danny Lebern Glover, Bosnian actor Emir Hadzihafizbegovic, Chinese-American actress Joan Chen, Danish film director Lone Scherfig, three-times Oscar-winning British costume designer Sandy Powell, and Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini who won the best actor award at Cannes in 2016.

The best film will be awarded €15,000 ($17,000).

Eight films will vie in the category during the festival which will be held online from June 14 to 21. A closing and awards ceremony on the last day will end the festival.

More than 50 films will be screened online during the festival, according to the organizers.