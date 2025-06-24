Int’l Famagusta Festival to light up Turkish Cyprus

ISTANBUL

The 25th International Famagusta Culture and Art Festival will bring art lovers together with a rich and diverse program from June 25 to July 15, 2025.

While the enchanting atmosphere of the Salamis Ancient Theater remains a classic venue, the majority of this year’s events will take place at the historic and dramatic Othello Castle. This marks the first time the castle will host such a comprehensive cultural event.

One of the festival’s highlights is the Prague Cello Quartet’s performance on the evening of June 30 at Othello Castle. Comprising four professional musicians trained at a music academy, the quartet captivates audiences with a broad repertoire ranging from classical to film scores, jazz, rock, and pop hits, including original arrangements.

Founded in 2006 by Jan Zvěřina, PCQ has spent nearly two decades reshaping the perception of classical music through their emotionally rich, genre-blurring performances.

“When I founded the group, my goal wasn’t fame or big stages,” Zvěřina said. “I simply wanted to connect sincerely with music and ease the often overly formal atmosphere of classical concerts. The cello, with its human-like tone, seemed the perfect tool for storytelling.”

Since their early days, marked by careful, almost reverent interpretations of classical works, the quartet has taken bold steps toward artistic freedom.

“We’ve grown stronger and more confident,” Zvěřina said. “Now we intentionally blur the lines between classical and popular genres. You’ll hear influences from jazz, film scores, even rock classics — all reimagined through our instruments.”

Their upcoming album, “Start,” set for release in 2025, reflects this new phase in their creative journey. “Start isn’t just a title,” Zvěřina said. “It is a new mindset. It represents a narrative shift for us — musically, emotionally and technically. The arrangements are more daring, the genres more varied. It felt like the right name for something that pushes us into fresh territory.”

The concert at Othello Castle, a historic site that will serve as a major venue for the festival for the first time, is being treated by the group as more than just another tour date. “Performing in a space so charged with atmosphere is deeply inspiring,” said Zvěřina. “We prepared a program specifically suited to the acoustics and ambiance of the castle — and yes, we will include a Turkish melody in a special arrangement as a surprise for the audience. We are genuinely curious about the reaction.”

Though PCQ has built a massive digital audience over the years, Zvěřina is quick to point out that virtual reach is no replacement for the power of live music.

“At first, we didn’t think classical music belonged in the digital world — it seemed too niche. But platforms like YouTube and TikTok have changed that. We have found a new way to connect with younger listeners. Still, nothing compares to the magic of being in the same room with the audience, feeling every note together.”

One of the quartet’s defining qualities is its use of humor, both on and off the stage. For Zvěřina, it is more than an aesthetic choice — it is a philosophy. “Humor is a bridge,” he said. “Classical music can seem distant or elitist. But when you speak with a smile, when you add a little wit, that wall disappears. Humor helps reveal the sincerity that often hides beneath formality.”

In one unforgettable performance moment, the group’s sound system failed mid-concert on a European tour, plunging the hall into darkness. “We decided to go acoustic. The audience was so silent you could hear breathing. It was terrifying — and magical. The applause at the end made us forget everything that went wrong.”

Their debut in Turkish Cyprus will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The festival

The festival will also feature Celtic Legends, renowned for their traditional Irish dance and music, performing at the Salamis Ancient Theater. They will take the stage on July 1.

Other notable events include Serenad Bağcan’s concert at Othello Castle on July 3 and Magnetic Faces Trio’s performance on July 4. Formed in 2023 by three young musicians, the trio will also take the stage at Othello Castle.

Collectif Medz Bazar, a group of Armenian and Turkish diaspora musicians, will perform at Othello Castle on July 8. On July 10 and 11, the festival will present “One Night at the Castle,” directed by Achilleas Grammatikopoulos, a theatrical tale of jealousy and conflict between two Cypriot couples — one Greek and the other Turkish.

The festival will close with a concert by Candan Erçetin, a celebrated singer from Türkiye, at Salamis Ancient Theater on July 15.