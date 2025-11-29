International Crime and Punishment Film Festival opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The 15th International Crime and Punishment Film Festival opened in Istanbul on Nov. 27 with a ceremony at Beyoğlu Cinema, under the guiding principle of “Justice for All.”

The festival, now firmly established as a platform where cinema meets legal and social debate, aims once again to spotlight global justice issues through the power of film, raising awareness of legal and human rights concerns through cinema.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, festival head Adem Sözüer noted that severe human rights violations continue across the world, making justice and the rule of law urgent global priorities.

“This festival brings the world of law and cinema together under the principle of ‘Justice for All’ to ensure these issues remain at the forefront,” he said.

Sözüer highlighted the ongoing Israeli violations in Palestine despite United Nations resolutions.

“The long-standing occupation and blockade, alongside the ongoing destruction in Gaza, have erased not only lives but everything related to living,” he said. “Wars, rising militarization, inequalities and injustices break hope, yet millions around the world continue to defend rights and freedoms with courage, as seen with the Sumud Flotilla.”

Festival Director Bengi Semerci reflected on the festival’s core theme, saying, “Justice is a word everyone desires but also fears. From our first year onward, we have insisted on justice for all.”

At the ceremony, actor Rüçhan Çalışkur and filmmaker Xiaoshuai received the Cinema Honor Award. Xiaoshuai, accepting the award, described filmmaking as both an escape and a form of resistance.

“Cinema is a way to flee reality, loneliness and fear,” he said. “At the same time, it is a powerful weapon to reach love, peace, justice and freedom. Film is a light emerging from darkness.”

Renowned legal scholar Turgut Tarhanlı received the Academic Honor Award, while Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Mashrawi was presented with the Justice Advocate Award. Mashrawi expressed a deep connection with the festival’s meaning.

“I feel as if we are on the same ship. For years, in many countries and through many films, I have sought justice, freedom and human rights. This award encourages me to continue with even greater responsibility.”

The Contribution to Cinema Award was jointly given to cinematographer Yorgos Arvanitis and the International Labor Films Festival.

The evening also featured a screening of Divine Comedy, directed by Ali Asgari and premiered earlier at the Venice Film Festival.

This year’s festival will screen 40 films from 35 countries across venues including Beyoğlu Cinema, Pera Hall, the Caddebostan Cultural Center and the French Cultural Center.

Alongside the film program, the festival hosts a broad academic platform bringing together experts from law, cinema, psychology, sociology, political science and civil society. The festival will conclude on Dec. 2.